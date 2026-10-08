Close Menu
Thursday, October 8
Login
News

PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Debates Industrial Electric Rate Reduction

By No Comments5 Mins Read

A proposal to lower electric rates for Pioneer’s industrial customers led to a disagreement during the Pioneer Village Council meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts