Issues & Candidates For Upcoming November 2026 Election

By; Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Party designations are listed after each candidate’s name. (R) means Republican, (D) means Democratic, (L) means Libertarian and (Other) identifies a candidate listed as another party or without a Democratic, Republican or Libertarian designation.

STATEWIDE

-State Issue 3 – Proposed constitutional amendment that would add Section 5 to Article V of the Ohio Constitution and require voters to present photo identification when voting. A majority yes vote is required for adoption.

-U.S. Senate – Sherrod Brown (D), William B. Redpath (L), Jon Husted (R), Greg Levy (Other), Stephen Faris (Other) – Write-In, Anthony Holliman (Other) – Write-In, Timothy Telymonde (Other) – Write-In

-U.S. Congress – 9th District – Marcy Kaptur (D), Derek Merrin (R), Kathy McKinstry (Other) – Write-In

-Governor and Lieutenant Governor – Amy Acton (D) and David Pepper (D), Vivek Ramaswamy (R) and Robert A. McColley (R), Don Kissick (L) and James L. Mills (L), Timothy Grady (Other) and Andrea Neutzling (Other) – Write-In, Heather Hill (Other) and Patrick Manley (Other) – Write-In, Renea Turner (Other) and Jalen Turner (Other) – Write-In, Ron Ula (Other) and Michael C. Lehnerd (Other) – Write-In

-Attorney General – John J. Kulewicz (D), Keith Faber (R)

-Auditor of State – Annette Blackwell (D), Frank LaRose (R)

-Secretary of State – Allison Russo (D), Tom Pruss (L), Robert Sprague (R)

-Treasurer of State – Seth Walsh (D), Jay Edwards (R)

-State Senator – 1st District – Craig S. Riedel (R)

-State Representative – 81st District – Patti Rockey (R), David Swanson (D)

-Justice of the Supreme Court – Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027 – Marilyn Zayas (D), Daniel R. Hawkins (R)

-Justice of the Supreme Court – Full term beginning Jan. 2, 2027 – Jennifer Brunner (D), Colleen O’Donnell (R)

-6th District Court of Appeals – Full term beginning Feb. 9, 2027 – Michael R. Goulding (R)

-6th District Court of Appeals – Full term beginning Feb. 10, 2027 – Myron C. Duhart (D), CJ Kamm (R)

FULTON COUNTY ISSUES

-Amboy Township – Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2027 and first due in 2028, for providing and maintaining fire apparatus.

-Archbold Three – Local option permitting Casey’s General Store No. 5152, 705 S. Defiance St., to sell wine and mixed beverages on Sundays for on- and off-premises sales.

-Archbold Three – Local option permitting Archbold One Stop Center, 1191 S. Defiance St., to sell wine and mixed beverages on Sundays for off-premises sales.

-Chesterfield Township – Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years, commencing in 2027 and first due in 2028, for fire protection.

-City of Wauseon – Proposed charter amendment to Article VI, Section 10, to create a new Department of Building and Zoning.

-City of Wauseon – Additional property tax of 1.6 mills for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for parks and recreation.

-Clinton Township – Renewal property tax of 0.3 mill for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for current expenses.

-Clinton Township – Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for fire protection.

-Clinton Township – Renewal property tax of 0.15 mill for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for cemetery purposes.

-Clinton Township – Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for road improvements.

-Evergreen Local School District – Renewal income tax of 0.25 percent for five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2028, for current expenses.

-Four County ADAMhs Board – Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years, commencing in 2027 and first due in 2028, for current expenses.

-Pettisville Local School District – Renewal property tax of 2.5 mills for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for general permanent improvements.

-Swanton Local School District – Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for Swanton Public Library current expenses.

-Village of Delta – Renewal property tax of 5 mills for five years, commencing in 2027 and first due in 2028, for police vehicles, communications, equipment, buildings, personnel salaries and related costs.

– Village of Delta – Modification of the previously approved 0.5 percent municipal income tax. Revenue currently dedicated to the Water Fund could instead be used by the General Fund and/or Police Fund for employee wages and benefits, operating expenses and capital expenses.

-Village of Lyons – Renewal property tax of 4.1 mills for five years, commencing in 2027 and first due in 2028, for general operating expenses.

-Village of Lyons – Renewal property tax of 0.5 mill for five years, commencing in 2027 and first due in 2028, for parks and recreation.

-Wauseon Exempted Village School District – Renewal income tax of 1.75 percent for a continuing period, beginning Jan. 1, 2028, for current expenses.

-York Township – Renewal property tax of 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for the construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads.

FULTON COUNTY CANDIDATES

-County Commissioner – Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027 – Brinda S. Miller (Other), Jeff Rupp (R)

-County Commissioner – Unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2029 – Ronald J. Lumbrezer (R)

-County Auditor – Brett J. Kolb (R)

-Common Pleas Court Judge, Probate/Juvenile Division – Stacey L. Stiriz (R)

WILLIAMS COUNTY ISSUES

-Williams County OSU Extension – Renewal property tax of 0.4 mill for five years, commencing in 2027 and first due in 2028, for educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs.

-Williams County Department of Aging – Additional property tax of 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for senior citizen services and the maintenance of department vehicles and facilities.

-North Central Local School District – Income tax of 1 percent on the earned income of individuals for a continuing period beginning in 2027, for current expenses.

-Golden Indian Creek, doing business as Casa Del Rey – Montpelier A only – Local option permitting Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor.

-Florence Township and Village of Edon – Additional property tax of 0.5 mill for five years, commencing in 2027 and first due in 2028, for Edon Union Cemetery.

-Brady Township – Brady Township and West Unity 008 – Renewal property tax of 0.5 mill for five years, commencing in 2026 and first due in 2027, for fire protection.

-Shukrana Distributors LLC, doing business as Bryan Sunoco – Pulaski South only – Local option permitting the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at 2042 County Road 15 in Bryan.

-Shukrana Distributors LLC, doing business as Bryan Sunoco – Pulaski South only – Local option permitting Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at 2042 County Road 15 in Bryan.

-Four County ADAMhs Board – Renewal property tax of 0.7 mill for five years, commencing in 2027 and first due in 2028, for current expenses.

-Central Local School District – Center South and Pulaski South – Renewal fixed-sum levy averaging 2.57 mills for five years, first due in 2028, for current expenses.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CANDIDATES

-County Commissioner – Full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027 – Bartley E. Westfall (R)

-County Auditor – Vickie L. Grimm (R)

-Common Pleas Court Judge – Full term beginning Feb. 9, 2027 – Karen K. Gallagher (R)