PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Officer Randy Mills Promoted To Police Sergeant

The Pioneer Village Council met on June 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. Present were councilors Trever West, Will Cable, Randy Cochran, Dean Frisbee, Joseph Nikloy, and Ben Fiser alongside Fiscal Officer Gina Gruber, Pioneer Mayor Edward Kidston, Village Solicitor Tom Thompson, and Village Administrator Anthony Burnett.

After the pledge of allegiance, Mayor Kidston called the meeting to order and conducted roll call. They then approved the minutes from their May 21, 2024 meeting as presented.

The same was then done with May’s financial report and the bills, as well as a $1,428.35 Hometown HDWR p...