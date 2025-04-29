Swift Actions By Lyons Firefighters Lead To Life Saved

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

In what many are calling a miracle, members of the Lyons-Royalton Fire Department recently helped save the life of a local man following a series of extraordinary events.

Homeowners Barb and Steve Bates were tending to their property when they discovered their wooded area had caught fire.

As the flames grew, Steve rushed to the house and called out for Barb to contact their neighbor for assistance. However, Barb misheard him and instead dialed 911 to request emergency help.

Shortly after placing the call, Barb began to second-guess whether Steve had actually asked for help and attempted to cancel the request.

By that time, the Lyons-Royalton Fire Department had already been toned out and, given the high winds that day, crews made the decision to respond to the scene regardless of the cancellation. A decision that would prove critical.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had spread beyond what the homeowner’s hose could contain. Crews quickly launched an aggressive attack to stop the fire’s advance, working alongside Steve and their neighbor, Trustee Jake Holland. Together, they managed to bring the fire under control.

During the firefight, firefighters noticed Steve collapse into a smoldering bush nearby. Firefighter/EMT Tim Ellithorpe and Fire Captain Devon Kelble immediately rushed to the squad to retrieve lifesaving equipment, while Lyons Fire Chief Zachary Miramontes pulled Steve to safety. Initially believing he was having a seizure, crews quickly realized Steve had gone into cardiac arrest.

With no pulse detected, Chief Miramontes began CPR while preparing for defibrillation. The heart monitor revealed ventricular fibrillation, and a shock was administered. Steve briefly regained consciousness, even managing to comment about his cut shirt.

EMTs and Paramedic Wayde Bockert Jr. continued lifesaving efforts, performing a synchronized cardioversion to stabilize his heart rhythm.

Soon after, Paramedic Brandon Donahue and Andrea Donahue arrived on scene to assist. Although LifeFlight was initially requested, high winds, an approaching storm, and a wait time forced a change of plans, resulting in Steve being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

According to Barb Bates, the chain of events felt nothing short of miraculous, with coincidences not ending at the scene.

While waiting at the hospital, Barb received an unrelated call from Steve’s cardiologist, who, upon learning of the emergency, immediately came to the hospital to assist with care.

Days later, Barb accidentally triggered the emergency button on her Apple Watch, leading to a follow-up conversation with 911 dispatchers who were already familiar with Steve’s recent ordeal.

Reflecting on the experience, Barb emphasized her family’s deep gratitude for the department’s commitment and quick response.

“We just want to thank the entire department. We are very thankful that they came anyways, and we just want to express a great deal of gratitude. If they weren’t there, he wouldn’t be,” said Barb Bates.

For the firefighters and paramedics, the reward was simply seeing Steve recover. “We aren’t looking for any sort of reward or anything. Steve walking amongst us is reward enough,” said Firefighter/EMT Tim Ellithorpe.

Thanks to their decisive actions and dedication, a life was saved, and a community is once again reminded of the vital role first responders play each and every day.