Plan The Wedding Of Your Dreams At The Sauder Village Bridal Show

Archbold, Ohio — Spend an afternoon filled with elegance and romance at the Sauder Village Bridal Show on Sunday, March 23, from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Select wedding professionals from throughout the region will join the Sauder Village Banquets Teams in the 1920s Theatre and Speakeasy to showcase a wide variety of wedding planning resources, from flowers, to cakes, to videography and beyond.

“Whether your style is sophisticated and modern or cottagecore, Sauder Village can help make your special day a dream come true,” said Tara Tedrow, Sauder Village Banquet and Conference Manager.

“We invite you to chat with our vendors offering services to complement your wedding. From venues for showers, lodging for out-of-town family and friends, rehearsal dinners, and the wedding and reception, Sauder Village has you covered!”

Discover how Sauder Village can help make any wedding day unforgettable and explore catering offerings, including appetizer samples and cocktails for sale at the Speakeasy.

Admission is free. Brides that pre-register will be entered for a chance to win an exciting giveaway. Couples that book Sauder Village for their big day at the Bridal Show will receive 10% off their venue rental.

Learn more about weddings at Sauder Village and register for the Bridal Show at www.saudervillage.org.