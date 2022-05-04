Police Log & Court News For April 27th, 2022

Facebook

BRYAN POLICE

April 14th

•Northwestern Federal Credit Union 234 N. Main St., traffic stop, no right on red, warning

•100 W. South St. blk., traffic stop, speed, warning

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•High/Main, hazardous condition, disabled semi in roadway, handled

•910 Cardinal Dr., assist civilian, property found at 926 Cardinal

•416 N. Walnut St., juvenile complaint, released to parents

•Krill Funeral Home, escort

•237 S. Portland, juvenile complaint, handled

•Union/Gen Fed, traffic stop, ckup ok via radio traffic, warning

•Union/15D, traffic stop, DUS and expired registration, citation

•A&W/KFC, hazardous condition, ceiling fan in roadway, gone on arrival

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St., 911 open line, unable to locate

•Hamilton/Main, traffic stop, DUS and window tint, citation

•Hamilton/Main, K-9 assist

•Mulberry/King, crew, unattended burn barrel

•400 E. Wilson St., assist civilian

•Bryan Police Department, assist civilian

•Walmart, shoplifting

•Bryan PD, assist civilian

•D&M Service Center 920 E. Mulberry, business check

•Bryan Mobile Home Court 511 N. Union st., assist civilian

•300 Gary Dr., lockout

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, license plates

April 15th

•Alley behind library, traffic stop, driving wrong way in alley, warning

•McDonald’s 1207 S. Main St., traffic stop, driving without headlights, warning

•St. Rt. 15/St. Rt. 127, suspicious person, out with a subject on a bicycle, warning for tail light

•Shell Spee D Mart 911 E. High St., assist civilian

•Bryan Times 121 S. Walnut St., traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•Bryan Municipal Court 1399 E. High St., burglar alarm

•Walmart, lockout

•Artisan Floral 106 N. Union St., assist civilian, items left in parking lot

•17679 St. Rt. 34, crew, installing smoke detectors

•416 N. Walnut St., juvenile complaint

•Foxglove Apartments 111 Palmer Ln., harassment

•304 Avenue A, disturbing the peace

•Mayberry/Newdale, auto violation

•Bryan PD, property found

•Plaza Motel 1604 S. Main St., assist civilian

•Town & Country 1210 E. High St., assist civilian

•326 S. Beech St., assist civilian

•716 S. Walnut St., assist civilian, well check

•14494 CR J, crew, residential alarm

•907 W. High St., harassment

•Huntington Bank 310 S. Main St., burglar alarm

•Cashland 123 E. South St., burglar alarm company

•South/Lynn, juvenile complaint, unable to locate

•Parkview Physicians Group 442 W. High St., burglar alarm

•317 Bruce Dr., disturb peace, noise complaint

•Partees Carpet 225 W. Butler St., suspicious person

April 16th

•Bryan PD, assist other department

•Burger Dairy 314 S. Walnut St., burglar alarm

•Krill Funeral Home, escort to Shiffler Cemetery

•High/D50, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Walmart, lockout

•Taco Bell 1104 S. Main St., burglar alarm, false alarm

•Mayberry/Newdale, auto violation

•800 E. South St. blk., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Titan Tire 927 S. Union St., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Union/Wilson, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Titan tire, traffic stop, speed

•Bryan PD, warrant

•Wilson/Toy, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Bryan PD, assist civilian

•Bryan PD, assist civilian

•800 E. Bryan St., assist civilian, report of a truck reving engine

•106 Avenue B, 911 hang up

April 17th

•Bryan Mobile Home Court 511 N. Union St., assist civilian

•Marathon, traffic stop, S3, handled

•Walgreens 403 S. Main St., suspicious person

•Jack’s Corner Mart 402 S. Main St., suspicious auto

•Bryan Main Stop 232 S. Union St., suspicious auto

•321 N. Lynn St., breaking and entering, two dogs missing and garage ransacked

•Main/Brunicardi, assist WCCA, be on lookout for a van with 2 subjects involved in a C20 at M&D Inn

•715 E. Bryan St., assault

•322 E. Trevitt St., dog complaint, anonymous report of a male subject hitting a dog with a rake, handled

•12869 CR I, general, mutual aid

•102 W. Hamilton St., assist civilian in getting cell phone back

•Walmart, shoplifting

•Bryan Inn 924 E. High St., assist civilian, subject who was supposed to be out by 11 a.m. was still there

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist civilian

•Allen/Edgerton, assist civilian

•Bryan Inn, crew, smoke detector activation

•Bryan PD, assist civilian

•Bryan PD, assist civilian

•506 S. Williams St., breaking and entering, report taken

April 18th

•Union/Wilson, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Walnut/Butler, parking violation, engineering reported vehicle in the lot where they are doing construction and need it moved

•202 N. Walnut St., family trouble, wcca transfer block cell call

•500 E. South St., traffic stop, disobey traffic control device, warning

•909 E. High St., warrant, unable to locate

•604 Olive Dr., family trouble

•604 Olive Dr., warrant

•Courthouse, property found

•West Bryan Main Stop 1310 W. High St., fail to pay for gas

•Mayberry/Newdale, auto violation

•Newdale/Mayberry, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Newdale/Mayberry, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Titan Tire, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Titan Tire, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Mayberry/Newdale, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Center/Stonehedge, traffic stop, display of plates, warning

•N. Main at Auto Depot, traffic stop, fail to reinstate license and tinted windows, citation

•Monroe Muffler Brake 1385 S. Main St., traffic stop, failure to transfer ownership, warning

•Union/Fountain Grove, traffic stop, failure to transfer and expired plates, citation

•Bryan Mobile Home court, suspicious auto

April 19th

•322 N. Beech St., assist civilian

•200 S. Main St. blk., suspicious person

•200 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, handled

•Taco Bell, suspicious auto

•Wilson/Cherry, dog complaint, two loose dogs

•200 N. Beech St. blk., traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•200 E. High St. blk., traffic stop, warning

•Bryan PD, assist other department, court ordered fingerprints

•Walmart, shoplifting

•236 S. Emmet St., lockout

•412 E. Wilson St., parking violation

•340 W. Bryan St., assist civilian

•Wilson/Union, traffic stop, expire plate and no OL, citation

•S. Main in front of Arby’s, traffic stop, improper turn, warning

April 20th

•Bryan/Lynn, traffic stop, failure to reinstate, citation

•Circle K 923 S. Main St., suspicious person

•1700 E. High St. blk., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Sanctuary of Williams County, assist civilian

•Union Trailer Court 600 S. Union St., 911 hang up, accidental dial

•Bryan Main Stop, forgery/fraud, report of a counterfeit bill

•Bryan High School/Middle School, accident no injury

•100 N. Lynn St., parking violation, construction vehicle blocking handicap spot

•705 S. Beech St., assist other department, paper service, unable to locate

•Plaza Senior Center 1200 Rays Dr., forgery/fraud

•716 W. Bryan St., warrant, unable to locate

•Bryan HS/MS, juvenile complaint

•101 Palmer Ln., assist civilian, keep the peace

•800 E. Bryan St. blk., hazardous condition, report of dumpster blocking the sidewalk

•Bryan Elementary School 1301 Center St., foot patrol

•1006 Oakwood Ave., assist civilian, well check

•Walmart, lockout

•Walmart, warrant

•416 E. High St., assist Job and Family Services

•Bryan PD, assist civilian, request for keep the peace during child exchange

•Walmart, K-9 assist

•Bryan PD, dog complaint, loose dog

•Huntington Bank, burglar alarm

•Bryan Inn, crew, smoke alarm activation

•Chief Supermarket 1380 S. Main St., foot patrol

•Bryan Mobile Home Court, dog complaint, dog running loose

DELTA POLICE

April 8th

•Parking complaints – 509 Palmwood Street

April 9th

•Assist public – 506 Adrian Street

•Telecommunications harassment – 219 Main Street, C

•Assist public – 327 Main Street, C

•Domestic violence – 401 Parkwood Drive

April 10th

•Telecommunications harassment – 510 Main Street, Swanton

•Civil – 908 Oakview Drive

•Assist Fire/EMS – 612 Northwood Drive

•Suspicious person – 509 W. Main Street

April 11th

•Assist public – Lassus Brothers, 419 Main Street

•Disturbance/disorderly – Product Movers LLC, 6420 Rogers Street

•Assist public – Delta Community Markers, 702 Main Street

•Fraud – 501 Oakwood Lane

•Property lost/found – 400-B Taylor Street

•Assist other Police agency – Delta Middle School, 1100 Panther Pride Drive

•Telecommunications harassment – Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Street

•Assist other Police agency – 1100 Maplewood Street, Lot 9

April 12th

•Theft – 104 Washington Street

•Emotionally disturbed person – 2159 Redbud Lane

•Information – Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Street

•Assist other Police agency – 8594 St. RT. 20A

•Suspicious vehicle – 302 Hidden Ridge

April 13th

•Assist public – 405 Adrian Street

•Animal/Misc. – 702 Fernwood Avenue

•Theft – 312 W. Main Street

•Suspicious person – 506 Sherwood

April 14th

•Assist Village Services – Various

•Alarm business/residential – Bunting Bearings, 200 Van Buren Street

•Misc. traffic incident – 206 W. Main Street

April 15th

•Assist other Police agency – 29 Meadow Lane

•Animal/Misc. – 313 Wood Street

•911 hang-up/disconnect – The Village Tavern, 216 Main Street

•Suspicious vehicle – Lassus Handy Dandy, 419 Main Street

April 16th

•Crash/injury – 806 Main Street

•Information – Multiple locations

•Threats/menacing – 600 block of Fernwood Avenue

April 17th

•Assist public – 311 Crabtree Lane

•Animal/unconfined – 700 block of Greenview Avenue

•Assist public – Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Avenue

•Assist other Police agency – Delta Police Department, 421Fernwood Avenue

April 18th

•Fraud – 11 Hawthorne Drive

•Assist Fire/EMS – 201 Oakview Drive

April 19th

•Suspicious person – Delta Reservoir, 7716 County Road H

•Personal safety check – 475 W. Main Street

•Business/residential security checks – 5974 County Road G

•Animal/unconfined – 450 W. Main Street

April 20th

•Elderly well-being – 17 Meadow Lane

•Trespassing – 475 W. Main Street, Lot 22

•Assist other Police agency – 708 Linwood

•Assist public – 901 Maplewood

EDGERTON POLICE

April 15th

•714 S Michigan, Medical

•437 N Daniel, Property Damage

•144 Maple Lane, Agency Assist

•US-6 W of Michigan Ave, Traffic Hazard

April 16th

•Rockets, Lockout

April 18th

•314 W Vine Main Stop, Parking Problem

April 19th

•235 E Hull, Suspicious

•134 W Gas, Missing Dog

•358 E Gerhart Apt 412, Threatening

•324 N Michigan Ave, Lockout

•128 W Lynn, Juvenile

April 20th

•Car Wash 108 E Morrison, Vagrancy

•30 Colonial Dr, Harassment

April 21st

•S Ash 509564V, Blocked R/R

•328 W Vine Parkview Nursing, Trauma

April 22nd

•Phil’s One Stop Ney Oil, Suspicious Activity

EDON POLICE

April 15th

•201 Leanne Drive Mobex G1, Fire Alarm

•E/B US-6 from Butler, Pursuit

•704 W Indiana, Acc Shooting

April 18th

•507 W Indiana Mobex Global, Diabetic Shock

FAYETTE POLICE

April 3rd

•Traffic offense – 600 block North Fayette Street

•Assist other unit – US-20 and County Road 23

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

April 4th

•Traffic offense – Main Street and Fayette Street

•Harassment – Fayette

•Animal complaint – 206 Lawrence Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

April 5th

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – 605 W. Gamble Road

•Harassment – 106 W. Allen

•Traffic offense – 700 block North Fayette

•911 Hang-up – 406 Joan Street

•Animal complaint – 400 North Fayette Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Service to community – Sunoco Gas Station, 418 E. Main Street

April 6th

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Service to community – Sunoco Gas Station, 418 E. Main Street

April 7th

•Assist other unit – Circle K, 200 E. Main Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

April 8th

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Unlock – 201 Walnut Street

April 9th

•Juvenile complaint – 100 block North Fayette Street

•Suspicious vehicle – Wellspring: A Fayette Worship Gathering, 105 North Fayette Street

•Suspicious vehicle – Freddy’s Bar & Grill, 103 North Fayette Street

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – Serenity Haven, 25212 US-20

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – Borderline Express, 701 East Industrial Pkwy.

•Civil process – 304 W. Spring Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

April 10th

•Stolen vehicle – 300 block North Fayette Street

•Assist other unit – US 20 just west of Co Rd 21

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Motorcycle/ATV complaint – Circle K, 400 E. Main Street

April 11th

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – Serenity Haven, 25212 US-20

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

April 12th

•Traffic offense – 500 block of South Fayette Street

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. -105 E. Spring Street

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – Serenity Haven, 25212 US-20

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Service to community – Sunoco Gas Station, 418 E. Main Street

•Traffic offense – 400 block of E. Main Street

April 13th

•Traffic offense – 300 block of E. Main Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

April 14th

•Assist other unit – US 127 and State Route 20

•Harassment – 201 Walnut Street

April 15th

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – Serenity Haven, 25212 US-20

•Assist other unit – US 20 and US 127

•Domestic complaint – 605 Cynthia Drive

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – Serenity Haven, 25212 US-20

•Ordinance violation – 303 E. Spring Street

•Traffic offense – 400 block of E. Main Street

•Traffic offense – 400 block of E. Main Street

•Domestic complaint – Circle K, 200 E. Main Street

April 16th

•Assist other unit – US-20 and County Road RS

•Service to community – Sunoco Gas Station, 418 E. Main Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Assist other unit – 11043 State Route 66

MONTPELIER POLICE

April 15th

•1411 Frank St, Suicide

•House Across From McDonald, Animal Problem

•215 E Wayne, Well Being Check

•214 N Jonesville Eagles, Alarm

•115 Lafayette, Medical

•Alley Between Lawrence/Ohi, Traffic Hazard

•Menards Distribution CR-15, Theft

•S Monroe, Train Problems

•308 W Brown, Citizen Assist

•Family Dollar 1030 E Main, PD Accident

•Storrer Park, Theft

•202 E Wabash Apt E8, Medical

•S/B Platt From Bridge, Traffic Offense

April 16th

•509 Empire, Suicide Threat

•S Monroe and Ohio, Traffic Hazard

April 17th

•312 W Main The Bar, Intoxicated

•407 S Platt, Domestic Dispute

•402 Broad St, 911 Hang Up

•Lassus In Restrooms 107 E, Well Being Check

•310 S Pleasant, Noise Complaint

April 18th

•S Platt and E Wabash, Fire

•SR-15 N/B CR-K, Traffic Offense

April 19th

•413 E Madison, 911 Hang Up

•1201 E Main E Branch State, Alarm

•400 Block of W Madison, Lockout

April 20th

•MM 9 E/B, Suspicious

•Living Hope Church Through, Escort

•206 E Lawrence, PD Accident

•518 S Pleasant, Medical

•420 S Monroe Apt 1, Medical

•Main St Infront of McDonald, Animal Problem

April 21st

•208 N Platt, Noise Complaint

•1201 E Main E Branch State, Alarm

•924 Charlie’s Way Evergreen, Medical

•611 Empire, Suspicious Car

•Evergreen Rm 14, Medical

•300 S Platt Storrer Park, Neighborhood Problem

•Alley Between Jonesville, Suspicious Activity

•CR-K E of Charlies Way, PD Accident

April 22nd

•Winzeler Stamping 129 W, Suspicious Activity

•1400 Carnation Lane Apt 9, Lockout

PIONEER POLICE

April 15th

•307 W First Apt 2, Well Being Check

April 17th

•805 S State Lot 27, Structure Fire

April 19th

•308 N State, Medical

•517 S Park, Breathing

April 21st

•Pennant 510 Maple, Lockout

•CR-20 S of CR-S, Traffic Hazard

STRYKER POLICE

April 15th

•S Defiance 509535K, Blocked R/R

April 18th

•800 S Maple Apt 106 Whisper, Citizen Assist

April 20th

•Defiance St Crossing, RR Cross Problem

April 21st

•402 W Lynn, Medical

SWANTON POLICE

April 1st

•Drug possession – Airport and Scott Rd.

•Possible theft – Elm St.

•Found I.D.-Returned – E. Airport Hwy.

•Civil dispute – E. St.Clair

•Reckless vehicle – E. Airport Hwy.

•Menacing – N. Main St.

•Welfare check – Veronica St.

April 2nd

•Loud music – Brookside Dr.

•Reckless vehicle – E. Airport Hwy.

•Theft – W. Airport Hwy.

•Welfare check – N. Main St.

•Suspicious act – S. Main and Airport

•911 hang-up – N. Munson Rd.

•Civil dispute – S. Main St.

April 3rd

•Assist Deputy-crash – Co. Rd. J

•Civil dispute – S. Main St.

•Reckless driver – E. Airport Hwy.

•Non-injury crash – Sanderson St.

•Loose dog – Maddie St.

•Assist Rescue-ill – S. Munson Rd.

April 4th

•Assist Rescue-ill – Harrison Ave.

•Non-injury crash – Elton Pkwy.

•Threats – High School

•Vandalism – Memorial Park

•Theft – Airport and SH 64

April 5th

•Intoxicated person – W. Garfield

•Unauthorized use – E. St.Clair

•Welfare check – Valleywood Dr.

•Unlock vehicle – W. Airport Hwy.

•Citizen assist – Chestnut St.

April 6th

•Parking issue – Valleywood Dr.

•Found 2 dogs – N. Main St.

•Suspicious act – N. Main St.

•Violation protection order – N. Main St.

•Suspicious person – N. Main St.

April 7th

•Reckless driver – Airport and Hallet

•Disorderly conduct – E. Airport Hwy.

•Assist Deputy – Co. Rd. K

•Civil issue – Sanderson St.

April 8th

•Menacing – Chestnut St.

•Parking issue – Lincoln St.

•Menacing – Maple St.

April 9th

•Accidental alarm – Woodland Ave.

•Child custody dispute – Woodside Dr.

•Theft – N. Munson Rd.

•Loose dogs – Church St.

•Suspicious persons – Pilliod Park

•Suspicious vehicle – St. Richard Crt.

April 10th

•Suspicious person – N. main St.

•Drug possession – Scott Rd.

•Peace keep – N. Main St.

•Non-injury accident – Airport and Hallett

April 11th

•Reckless driver – E. Airport Hwy.

April 12th

•Car fire – W. Garfield Ave.

•Road rage – W. Airport Hwy.

•Disabled motorist – Hallett Ave. overpass

•Injured animal – Chestnut St.

•Welfare check – E. Airport Hwy.

•Reckless vehicle – E. Airport Hwy.

•Suspicious vehicle – E. Airport Hwy.

April 13th

•Suspicious vehicle – High School

•Reckless driver – E. Airport Hwy.

•Welfare check – N. Woodland Ave.

•Suspicious vehicle – S. Main St.

•Loose dog – E. St.Clair

•Welfare check – Dodge St.

•Pole damage – Church and Lincoln

•Assist Deputy-domestic – Scott Rd.

•Assist Fire Dept. – Birch and Oak

•Neighbor dispute – Dodge St.

•Reckless driver – Airport Hwy.

•Disorderly conduct – Chestnut St.

•Non-injury crash – Airport and Main

April 14th

•Abandoned trailer – Ivy St.

•Non-injury crash – E. Airport Hwy.

•Assist Rescue-injury – Brookside Dr.

•Unruly juvenile – Paigelynn St.

April 15th

•Drive-off – Airport and Main

•Check smoke in house – W. Airport Hwy.

•Unlock vehicle – E. Airport Hwy.

•Drug possession – E. Airport Hwy.

WAUSEON POLICE

April 13th

•1120 N Shoop Ave Unit 18, Larceny

•854 S Shoop Ave, Investigate Complaint

•940 E Leggett St, Welfare Check

April 14th

•1375 N Shoop Ave, Suspicious Activity

•940 E Oak St, Juveniles

•847 Wood St, Welfare Check

•728 Fairway Dr Unit 5, Abandoned Vehicle

•840 Parkview, Juveniles

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 77, Vandalism

•124 W Leggett St, Vandalism

•600-B Parkview, Disabled Vehicle

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 52, Juveniles

April 15th

•123 N Fulton St, Disorderly Conduct

•840 W Elm St Unit 808, Suicide Attempted

•W Elm St @ N Brunell St, Property Damage

•100-B S Fulton St, Juveniles

•129 E Elm St, Property Damage

•134 ½ N Fulton, Civil Matter

•895 Zenobia St, Open Door

•840 W Elm St Unit 1205, 911 Hang Up

•1406 Clermont Dr, 911 Hang Up

April 16th

•305 E Linfoot St Unit C, Welfare Check

•233 S Fulton St, Drunk

•485 E Airport Hwy, Animal Call – Dog In Red Burgundy Vehicle Row 7

•1058 N Shoop Ave, Vandalism – Rock Thrown Thru Window Some Time

•810 N Shoop Ave, Property Damage

•1120 N Shoop Ave Unit 46, Larceny

April 17th

•250 E Linfoot St Unit 8, Welfare Check

•840 Parkview, Alarm Drop

•545 N Fulton St, Investigate Complaint

•405 E Chestnut St, Runaway Or Unruly

•230 Clinton St, Civil Matter

•00 E Oak St, Open Door

April 18th

•485 E Airport Hwy, Welfare Check

April 19th

•Potter St @ Wabash St, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•00 W Leggett St, Lost/Found/Recovered

•305 E Linfoot St Unit C, Welfare Check

•635 Spruce St, Trespassing

•317 N Fulton St, Animal Call

•620 Potter St, Threats/Harassment

•1495 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

•131 Cedar Ct, Mental

•151 S Fulton St, Trespassing

WEST UNITY POLICE

April 15th

• 715 E North Lot 2, Traffic Offense

• Indian Meadows 21738 CR-M, Agency Assist

• 308 W Jackson ST, Ordinance Violation

• Wabash Park 205 S Main, Juvenile

• 311 N Madison, Ordinance Violation

• N High and Jackson, Lockout

• 115 S Main, Ordinance Violation

• 307 S Defiance, Ordinance Violation

• 202 W Rings, Ordinance Violation

• 503 W Jackson, Ordinance Violation

• Subway, Suspicious Car

• 203 E Catherine, Ordinance Violation

April 16th

• Unity Self Storage Parkway, Information

• 19775 US-20A, Agency Assist

• 118 S Main, Agency Assist

• Dollar General, Juvenile

• Farmers & Merchant State Bank, Suspicious Car

April 17th

• US-127 N/B I.50, Traffic Offense

• 715 E North St Lot 17, Menacing

• 201 S Cedar, Child Abuse

• 308 E North, Agency Assist

April 18th

• E/S 100 Blk N Main, Lockout

• 209 W Rings, Ordinance Violation

• 308 E North St, Ordinance Violation

• Mini Mart 205 W Jackson, PD Accident

April 19th

• 111 N Main Apt 7, Wanted Person

• 607 W Church, Ordinance Violation

• 205 Kenyon St, Ordinance Violation

April 20th

• Living Hope Church Through, Escort

• N Madison Near E Church, Animal Problem

• Kamco Break Room Main Plan, Medical

• 1001 W Jackson, Juvenile Problem

• 202 S Main, Utility Problem

• Rim Kleen, Suspicious Car

April 21st

• 406 N Liberty, Unruly Child

• Shirecrest Apartments, Menacing

• 608 W North, Repossession

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Miguel Garza, 19, of Archbold, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Felonious Assault. He did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to another, by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Garza to a minimum prison term of 4 years and a maximum prison term of 6 years and ordered him to pay court costs.

•Rodney Baranowski, 63, of Fayette, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to five counts of Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in a Nudity~0riented Material or Performance. He possessed or viewed materials that would show minors in a state of nudity.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Baranowski to prison for 18 months, and Mr. Baranowski was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration for 15 years, with in-person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

•Shae Carter, 30, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. She failed to appear for her pretrlal conference scheduled for August 27, 2021 In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Carter to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program, obtain a valid driver’s license within six months, complete a dual diagnosis with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and Successfully comply with any recommendations, serve 90 days on GPS monitoring, and serve 116 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Carter spending 6-18 months in prison.

•Jaycee J. Riley, age 48, previously pled guilty to ten counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Riley possessed child pornography.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Riley to five years of community control. He ordered Mr. Riley to serve 33 days in CCNO with work release; pay court costs; pay a fine of $1,000; continue treatment with CCFA in Napoleon and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not possess any pornographic materials; comply with a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew; have no unsupervised contact with minors; have no relationship with anyone who has minor children; not use any camera, computer, or cell phone with internet capabilities; not use social media; and register as a Tier II sex offender. Mr. Riley received credit for three days served in jail.

Mr. Riley was found to be a Tier II sex offender, which requires address registration and verification for a period of 25 years, with in—person Verification every 180 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Riley serving 6-18 months in prison for each count.

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

April 14th

•409 Swanton, Juveniles – Runaway Or Unruly

•11043 SH 66, Franklin Twp, 911 Hang Up

•316 Harvest Dr, Larceny

•13196 Co Rd 10-3, Wires/Pole/Tree Down

•6850 US 20, Accident – Property – OH1

•8162 Co Rd 26-2, Wires/Pole/Tree Down

•Keil’s Produce & Greenhouse, 3679 US 20 Alt, Wires/Pole/Tree Down

April 15th

•Co Rd E/Co Rd 6-1, Traffic Offense

•US 20/US 127, Gorham Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Co Rd 3-3/Co Rd S, Amboy Twp, Animal Call

•County Corral, 7910 SH 109, Assist Public

•11345 US 20, Royalton Twp, Larceny

•Buckeye Mobile Homes, 7856 SH 108 Suite 36, Accident – Property – OH1

•3333 Co Rd E/Co Rd 3, Wires/Pole/Tree Down

•12178 Marzolf Ln, Gorham Twp, Larceny

•22857 US 20 Alt, Wires/Pole/Tree Down

•11043 SH 66, Franklin Twp, Domestic Trouble

•129 Courthouse Plz, Civil Process

•Co Rd F/Co Rd 11, Suspicious Vehicle

April 16th

•6531 Co Rd 2, Accident – Injury – No OH1

•17420 Co Rd J, Dover Twp, Peace Keep

•5325 Co Rd 1, Swan Creek Twp, Larceny

•Rodeway Inn, 8224 SH 108, Criminal Damaging

•1891 Co Rd K, Fulton Twp, Peace Keep

•6030 Co Rd H, Fulton Twp, Larceny

•Van Buren/Main, Accident – Injury – No OH1

•11043 SH 66, Franklin Twp, Civil Process

•10746 Co Rd A, Juveniles – Runaway Or Unruly

•Co Rd RS/US 20, Accident – Hit Skip – OH1

April 17th

•Goll Woods Ranger/Rest Area, 26093 CO Rd EF, Suspicious Vehicle

•SH 64/Co Rd K, Suspicious Vehicle

•12392 Marzolf Ln, Gorham Twp, Larceny

•SH 64/Co Rd K, Fulton Twp, Fight

•Co Rd H/SH 108, Dover Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

April 18th

•County Corral, 7910 SH 109, Assist Public

•Riviere Trailer Court, 13715 SH 66 Suite 10, Neighbor Trouble

•Johnson Trucking, 4840 US 20 Alt, Civil Matter

•13620 Co Rd AC, Clinton Twp, Investigate Complaint

•15510 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, Welfare Check

•Metamora Family Practice, 1990 Co Rd U, Alarm Drop

April 19th

•US 20/Co Rd 21,, Accident – Injury – No OH1

•Championship Power Sports, 7755 SH 108, Alarm Drop

•129 Courthouse Plz, Larceny

•1245 Co Rd F, Swan Creek Twp, Investigate Complaint

•11043 SH 66, Franklin Twp, Domestic Trouble

•13979 Co Rd 16, Chesterfield Twp, Neighbor Trouble

•475 E Linfoot, Civil Process

•Co Rd C/SH 108, Road Blocked/Traffic Jam

•4731 Co Rd D, Swan Creek Twp, 911 Hang Up

•5000 US 20, Amboy Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•14131 Co Rd C, Clinton Twp, Suspicious Activity

•Co Rd T/Co Rd 24, Gorham Twp, Investigate Complaint

April 20th

•33 Ohio Turnpike, Accident – Injury – No OH1

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, 10487 Co Rd 4 Suite 10, Suspicious Activity

•2103 Co Rd 15, Clinton Twp, Assist Other Unit

•Tri State Concrete Services Inc, 14293 SH 64, Amboy Twp, 911 Hang Up

•12511 Co Rd 16-3, Chesterfield Twp, Civil Matter

•CO Rd D/SH 108, Clinton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

April 21st

•14336 Co Rd A, Clinton Twp, Alarm Drop

OHIO STATE PATROL

April 15th

•CR-10 S of CR-K.50, PI Accident

•E/B US-6 from Butler, Pursuit

•CR-13 S CR-F, PD Accident

•100 Blk E Main, PD Accident

April 16th

•US-20A Near CR-15, Vehicle In Ditch

•MM 11.4 W/B, PI Accident

April 19th

•06097 SR-34, PI Accident

•US-127 SR-15, PD Accident

•US-20 & SR-576 S Junc, PD Accident

April 20th

•US-6 W of CR-24, PD Accident

•SR-49 N of CR-P.50, PD Accident

April 21st

•US-127 N CR-17, PD Accident

•CR-C.75 E CR-5, PI Accident

•US-6 and SR-66, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE INCIDENT

April 15th

•CR-10 S of CR-K.50, PI Accident

•201 Leanne Drive Mobex G1, Fire Alarm

•214 N Jonesville Eagles, Alarm

•Indian Meadows 21738 CR-M, Hazmat

April 16th

•18362 SR-49, Fire

•18362 SR-49, Fire

•18362 SR-49, Fire

•18362 SR-49, Fire

•Butler Fire Department, Stand By

•CR-6 SR-107, Field Fire

•MM 11.4 W/B, PI Accident

April 17th

•Butler Fire Station, Stand By

•12869 CR-I, Fire

•12869 CR-I, Fire

•12869 CR-I, Fire

•12869 CR-I, Fire

•12869 CR-I, Fire

•07838 US-6, Controlled Burn

•805 S State Lot 27, Structure Fire

April 19th

•06097 SR-34, PI Accident

•2 Kexon Toledo Tool and Di, Fire Alarm

•405 E Green, Mutual Aid

April 21st

•CR-C.75 E CR-5, PI Accident

•11465 CR-D, Mutual Aid

•11465 CR-D, Mutual Aid

•11465 CR-D, Mutual Aid

•11465 CR-D, Mutual Aid

•US-6 and SR-66, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY LAW INCIDENT

April 15th

• 1411 Frank St, Agency Assist

• CR-10 S of CR-K.50, Agency Assist

• E/B US-6 from Butler, Pursuit

• 106 Bay Nettle Lake, Vandalism

• 10425 SR-15, Utility Problem

• 104 Oak Meadows, Citizen Assist

• 12988 CR-J, Drone Request

• 1425 E High St, Investigation Complaint

• 01448 CR-20, Unwanted Person

• 03359 CR-15, Fraud

• US-20 W/B Passing Rivers, 911 Hang Up

• 12963 CR-K, 911 Hang Up

• CR-J/SR-576, Suspicious Activity

• 2154 Williams Defiance Lin, Suspicious

• US-20 E CR-17 E/B, Traffic Hazard

• 06292 CR-R, Intoxicated

April 16th

• 05571 SR-15 Lot 22, Intoxication

• 11939 CR-D, Investigation Complaint

• CR-M.75/CR-1.50, Animal Problem

• 18362 SR-49, Fire

• 14553 SR-49, Vagrancy

• 3582 Lake Melbern, Theft

• 14553 SR-49, Citizen Assist

• 09987 CR-P.50, Agency Assist

• 509 Empire, Agency Assist

• 207 Pleasant, Found Property

• 305 S Defiance, Burglary

• 07918 CR-A, Custodial Int

• North Pine Estates Lot 23, Sex Offense

• Burger King N of TP, Suspicious Activity

• CR-6/SR-107, Field Fire

• 14800 CR-10, Suspicious Activity

• 11024 SR-49, Suspicious Car

• SR-576 Between CR-I/CR-J, PD Accident

April 17th

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 13, Domestic Dispute

• 07579 SR-15, Domestic Dispute

• NW Part of Fairgrounds, Animal Problem

• 203 Elm St, Harassment

• US-127 N/B I.50, Traffic Offense

• 12869 CR-I, Fire

• 117 Megan Dr, Medical

• CR-12.50 N of SR-107, Disabled Vehicle

• 07611 CR-13, Lockout

• 205 E Short Lot 33, Harassment

• 13050 CR-C, Suspicious Car

April 18th

• 15700 SR-49, Animal Problem

• CR-13 N of CR-G, PD Accident

• Stryker RR Tracks, Animal Problem

• Montpelier Fairgrounds, VIN Inspection

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 56, Unruly Child

• 05231 US-127, 911 Hang Up

• SR-15 N/B from Ney Area, Well Being Check

• 14901 CR-1.50, Child Abuse

• 294 Seneca Dr, Agency Assist

• CR-M.75 W of CR-1.50, Animal Problem

• 11926 CR-15, Well Being Check

• 3582 Lake St Melbern, Well Being Check

• 07871 CR-N.30, Well Being Check

April 19th

• 06097 SR-34, Agency Assist

• 06097 SR-34, PD Accident

• 11465 CR-D, Agency Assist

• 14811 SR-576, Breathing

• SR-107 W/B from CR-6.75, Traffic Offense

• SR-107 W of Montpelier, Agency Assist

• One Courthouse Square, Agency Assist

• US-20/SR-576 S Junc, Agency Assist

• 1425 E High St, Agency Assist

April 20th

• MM 9 E/b, Suspicious

• 16753 CR-6, Convulsions

• CR-12 S CR-Q, PD Accident

• 04066 CR-H, Alarm

• 05196 CR-J, Fraud

• Living Hope Church Through, Escort

• 11054 CR-G, Suspicious

• 515 S Walnut St, Search Warrant

• 12808 US-20, 911 Hang Up

• 304 Avenue A, Probate Order

• 09876 CR-16, 911 Hang Up

• SR-49 N of CR-P.50, PD Accident

• 04671 CR-15.75 Lot 13, Well Being Check

• 15627 US-127 EW, Noise Complaint

• CR-H W CR-13, Disabled Vehicle

• 14880 US-20A S/E of Reside, Investigation Complaint

• 3582 Lake Melbern, Civil

April 21st

• 08705 US-6, Unknown Emergency

• 214 Garver, 911 Hang Up

• 10649 CR-8.50, Domestic Dispute

• 14533 SR-49, PD Accident

• US-6 E/B SR-2, Traffic Hazard

• 11465 CR-D, Mutual Aid

• 307 N Michigan, Domestic Dispute

• 09358 SR-15, PD Accident

• SR-15 S CR-J, Duty Weapon Use

• US-6 and SR-66, PI Accident

• Agency Assist

• CR-20 S of CR-S, Traffic Hazard

• US-20A E/B CR-17, 911 Hang Up

• 08985 CR-C, Domestic Dispute

• 05667 CR-15.75, Assault

• CR-M and CR-16, Disabled Vehicle

• CR-B.75 and CR-13, Suspicious Activity

• 105 E Mill, Missing Juvenile

April 22nd

• 02017 US-20, Well Being Check

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Elliot, Quentin M (Montpelier) 50/35 Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $40.00

•White, Roger D (Bryan) 51/35 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Towns, Steven M (Bryan) 47/25 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Gareau, Alexander T (Bryan) Fin Resp Suspen. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Gareau, Alexander T (Bryan) 65/55 Speed. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $45.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Bernath, Charles D (Pioneer) Disorderly. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Flores, Pete (Bryan) Violate T P O. Defendant Plead Guilty; Found Guilty. Jail Time: 180 Days. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Wilson, Jacob D (Delta) Possession Of Marijuana Paraph. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Pelton, Cynthia (Delta) Failed To Confine Dog. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

•Perkins, Michael A (Delta) Telephone Harassment. 1 Year Reportable Probation, GPS For 180 Days, May Do Comm. Service Work For Fines And Costs, Be Assessed For Drug/Alcohol Program And Complete Any After Care If Needed. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank Vs Stephen D. Walter, Swanton, Consent Judgement Per Both Parties In The Amount Of $460.79 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center Vs David M & Caroline B Mohr, Swanton, Consent Judgement Per Both Parties In The Amount Of $3,511.23, 3% Interest From 10-25-21 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center Vs Yolanda M Rodriguez, Swanton, Consent Judgement Per Both Parties In The Amount Of $1,403.18, 3% Interest From 10-25-21 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center Vs Lee W Patterson, Delta, Judgement For Plaintiff And Against Defendant In The Amount Of $360.00, 3% Interest From November 10, 2021 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center Vs Courtney Boyd, Swanton, Judgement For Plaintiff And Against Defendant In The Amount Of $714.88, 3% Interest From August 10, 2020 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center Vs Dora I. Valtierra, Delta, Judgement For Plaintiff And Against Defendant In The Amount Of $2,838.89, 3% Interest From March 19, 2021 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital Vs Lynn K Good, Archbold, Judgment For Plaintiff And Against Defendant In The Amount Of $161.79, 3% Interest From June 20, 2019 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center Vs Timothy A Tressler, Sr., Swanton, Consent Judgment Per Both Parties In The Amount Of $567.88, 3% Interest From September 3, 2021 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center Vs Nathaniel B. Pelland, Swanton, Judgment For Plaintiff And Against Defendant In The Amount Of $351.12, 3% Interest From November 23, 2021 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center Vs Clark Wheeler, Delta, Judgment For Plaintiff And Against Defendant In The Amount Of $465.12, 3% Interest From November 12, 2021 And The Cost Of This Action.

•Fulton County Health Center Vs Pedro Valiente, Swanton, Judgment For Plaintiff And Against Defendant In The Amount Of $596.00, 3% Interest From November 12, 2021 And The Cost Of This Action.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Courtney A Kelble (Metamora) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Doyle, Amanda J (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Leach, Ashley M (Swanton) Failed To Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Bigley, James R (Wauseon) Overload. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Navarro, Jesse J (Delta) Failed To Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Oneill, Mindy R (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Haley, Brandon L (Delta) Expired Plate. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Temple, Austin (Swanton) Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Temple, Austin (Swanton) Seatbelt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Carter, Chad M (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Jones, Katelynn (Wauseon) No Driver’s License. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Niner, Thomas C (Swanton) OVI. Cost: $135.00 Fine Amount: $500.00, 1 Year License Suspension With Occupational Privileges, Non-Reportable Probation Until 4-7-27. Reportable Probation Until 4-7-22. Drug/Alcohol Assessment With Any Aftercare, If Recommended. 72 Hour Program Completed In 90 Days. Failed To Yield Dismissed At Defendant’s Costs, $56.00

•Baldwin, Sherry L (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Navarro, Jesse Jr (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Karamol, Mark (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Ko, Lorraine M (Delta) Overload. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $240.00

•Siler, Rex G (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Kope, Jennifer (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Hettmansperger, Jacob D (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Smith, Alieenaann K R (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Ko, Lorraine M (Delta) Overload. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $240.00

•Macklin, Brain (Delta) Overload. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $316.00

•Gleckler, Adam (Lyons) Seatbelt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Hersey, Alizi R (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Rayoum, Myah L (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Vance, Aaron R (Wauseon) Expired Registration. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $27.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

April 15th

•1411 Frank St, Agency Assist

•CR-10 S of CR-K.50, Agency Assist

•E/B US-6 from Butler, Pursuit

•106 Bay Nettle Lake, Vandalism

•10425 SR-15, Utility Problem

•104 Oak Meadows, Citizen Assist

•1425 E High St, Investigation Complaint

•01448 CR-20, Unwanted Person

•12988 CR-J, Drone Request

•03359 CR-15, Fraud

•US-20 W/B Passing Rivers, 911 Hang Up

•12963 CR-K, 911 Hang Up

•CR-J/SR-576, Suspicious Activity

•2154 Williams Defiance Lin, Suspicious

•US-20 E CR-17 E/B, Traffic Hazard

•06292 CR-R, Intoxicated

April 16th

•05571 SR-15 Lot 22, Intoxication

•11939 CR. D. Investigation Complaint

•CR-M.75/CR-1.50, Animal Problem

•18362 SR-49, Fire

•14553 SR-49, Vagrancy

•3582 Lake Melbern, Theft

•09987 CR-P.50, Agency Assist

•14553 SR-49, Citizen Assist

•509 Empire, Agency Assist

•207 Pleasant, Found Property

•305 S Defiance, Burglary

•07918 CR-A. Custodial Int

•North Pine Estates Lot 23, Sex Offense

•Burger King N of TP, Suspicious Activity

•CR-6/SR-107, Field Fire

•14800 CR-10, Suspicious Activity

•11024 SR-49, Suspicious Car

•SR-576 Between CR-I/CR-J, PD Accident

April 17th

•06695 SR-15 Lot 13, Domestic Dispute

•07579 SR-15, Domestic Dispute

•NW Part of Fairgrounds, Animal Problem

•203 Elm St, Harassment

•US-127 N/B I.50, Traffic Offense

•12869 CR-I, Fire

•117 Megan Dr, Medical

•CR-12.50 N of SR-107, Disabled Vehicle

•07611 CR-13, Lockout

•205 E Short Lot 33, Harassment

•13050 CR-C, Suspicious Car

April 18th

•15700 SR-49, Animal Problem

•CR-13 N of CR-G, PD Accident

•Stryker RR Tracks, Animal Problem

•06695 SR-15 Lot 56, Unruly Child

•05231 US -127, 911 Hang Up

•SR-15 N/B from Ney Area, Well Being Check

•14901 CR-1.50, Child Abuse

•294 Seneca Dr, Agency Assist

•Montpelier Fairgrounds, VIN Inspection

•CR-M.75 W of CR-1.50, Animal Problem

•11926 CR-15, Well Being Check

•3582 Lake St Melbern, Well Being Check

•07871 CR-N.30, Well Being Check

April 19th

•06097 SR-34, Agency Assist

•06097 SR-34, PD Accident

•11465 CR-D, Agency Assist

•14811 SR-576, Breathing

•SR-107 W/B from CR-6.75, Traffic Offense

•SR-107 W of Montpelier, Agency Assist

•One Courthouse Square, Agency Assist

•US-20/SR-576 S Junc, Agency Assist

•1425 E High St, Agency Assist

April 20th

•MM 9 E/B, Suspicious

•16753 CR-6, Convulsions

•CR-12 S CR-Q, PD Accident

•04066 CR-H, Alarm

•05196 CR-J, Fraud

•515 S Walnut St, Search Warrant

•Living Hope Church Through, Escort

•11054 CR-G, Suspicious

•12808 US-20, 911 Hang Up

•304 Avenue A, Probate Order

•SR-49 N of CR-P.50, PD Accident

•04671 CR-15.75 Lot 13, Well Being Check

•09876 CR-16, 911 Hang Up

•15627 US-127 EW, Noise Complaint

•CR-H W CR-13, Disabled Vehicle

•14880 US-20A S/E of Reside, Investigation Complaint

•3582 Lake Melbern, Civil

April 21st

•08705 US-6, Unknown Emergency

•214 Garver, 911 Hang Up

•10649 CR-8.50, Domestic Dispute

•14533 SR-49, PD Accident

•US-6 E/B SR-2, Traffic Hazard

•11465 CR-D, Mutual Aid

•307 N Michigan, Domestic Dispute

•09358 SR-15, PD Accident

•US-6 and SR-66, PI Accident

•Agency Assist

•SR-15 S CR-J, Duty Weapon Use

•CR-20 S of CR-S, Traffic Hazard

•US-20A E/B CR-17, 911 Hang Up

•08985 CR-C, Domestic Dispute

•05667 CR-15.75, Assault

•CR-M and CR-16, Disabled Vehicle

•CR-B.75 and CR-13, Suspicious Activity

•105 E Mill, Missing Juvenile

April 22nd

•02017 US-20, Well Being Check

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

April 15th

•Eagles Nest Sr-576 S of TP, Animal Problem

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS

April 15th

•215 E Wayne, Well Being Check

April 20th

WILLIAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

April 18th

•US-127 EW E of SR-15, Sick Animal

•First Care 442 W High, Vicious Animal