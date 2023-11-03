Post Office In Kunkle To Close

(PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

According to the United States Postal Service, the Post Office, located at 104 East Angola Street, will be closing. The planned shuttering and cessation of services is currently planned to take place on November 18th of this current year.

According to USPS representative Dhalai Naddia, the closing is taking place due to the building’s owner not wanting to renew the lease. Current residents who have P.O. Boxes at the Kunkle branch will be reassigned boxes at the Pioneer Post Office.

For residents who do not have a P.O. Box, a form is available at the Pioneer branch. This form will need to be filled out for residents in order for them to request delivery of their mail.

Naddia also stated that the current closing is temporary until a modular unit is able to be set up. No further information was provided to The Village Reporter other than, “Further decisions have not been made yet.”

It is also worth noting that, while the official reason given for the closure was that the landlord wished to not renew the lease, a document on U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown’s website shows the Kunkle Post Office as “Under Review For Closure”.

The Kunkle Post Office was joined by 119 other post offices and 10 mail processing centers throughout Ohio, with the document looking to have been published around 2011.