Power In The Purse Announces 1st Quarter Grant Winner

The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter was awarded a $5,400 grant at the first quarter meeting of Power in the Purse.

Established in 1993, the Sanctuary provides the homeless with clothing, food and shelter. The building at their current location on Main Street was purchased in 2005.

They serve 80-90 people each year and have four apartments where their guests can live while working and saving to move to a place of their own.

The grant will help with the shelter’s operational needs and maintaining the apartments. Pictured at the check presentation are Sanctuary Director Pastor Sibin Sam, Sanctuary Director of Spiritual Care Pheba Banerjee-Sam, Cheryl Andres and Karin Bowers, PIP members.

PIP has given more than $179,000 to area non-profits since it began eight years ago. All women in Williams County are invited to make a difference in our community by joining PIP at their next meeting on Thursday, April 27th.

Contact Jenny Horn at the Bryan Area Foundation 419-633-1156 for more information.