Power In The Purse Awards $6,150 Grant To Amber’s Furever Rescue

CHECK PRESENTATION … Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Amber’s Furever Rescue Chief Operating Officer Shannon St. John, rescued horse Clyde (trying to eat the check), Amber’s Furever Rescue Founder Amber Osmun, and PIP members Misty King and Judy Kaufmann.

The women’s giving circle, Power in the Purse (PIP), awarded its third-quarter $6,150 grant to Amber’s Furever Rescue. Founded in 2025, the nonprofit’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abandoned, neglected, and abused animals, including cats, dogs, birds, horses, goats, pigs, turkeys, and more, while promoting responsible pet ownership and preventing animal cruelty through education and outreach. The organization has helped animals in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, and the PIP grant will save and rehome more animals, feed and support them, and pay veterinary bills.

In its eleventh year, PIP has donated over $283,000 to 54 local projects in northwest Ohio. If you’re interested in making a difference in our community or learning more about the group, come to the next meeting on Tuesday, January 26, 2027.

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