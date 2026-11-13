Stryker Students Help More Than A Dozen People On Community Work Day

RAKING LEAVES … A Stryker student rakes leaves during the community work day on Monday, Nov. 9.

LEAF CLEANUP … Stryker students carry leaves on a tarp during the community work day.

YARD WORK … A Stryker student rakes a yard during the community work day.

COMMUNITY WORK DAY … Stryker junior high and high school students spent the morning of Nov. 9 helping the community.

GIVING BACK … Stryker students gather beside a pile of leaves during the community work day.

HELPING NEIGHBORS … Stryker students helped more than a dozen people during the community work day.

LOADED UP … Stryker students sit in a trailer full of leaves during the community work day.

On Monday, Nov. 9, Stryker Junior High and High School students spent the morning raking leaves, picking up sticks, pulling weeds and doing other projects for the community of Stryker.

This has become a yearly event the community appreciates and the students are able to give back to the community. They were able to help more than a dozen people plus cleaning up around the Stryker Athletic Complex.

— Information Provided

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