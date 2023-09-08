Premier Bank Donates To Bryan’s Inclusive Playground Project

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERHELPING THE CAUSE … Premier Bank donated to the future Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground being built on the former Lincoln Elementary School site! Their contribution will help ensure that children and families of all physical, mental, and social abilities throughout Williams County and the surrounding area can learn, play, and grow together. A ground-breaking ceremony will be held on Friday, September 29, with the playground expected to open in the spring of 2024. Pictured during the check presentation are left to right Premier Bank Vice President of Commercial Lending Ty Otto, Premier Bank Relationship Banker Kristy Longoria, Premier Bank Vice President of Mortgage Lending Jack Fee, Premier Bank Assistant Vice President Branch Manager Tammy Chmielewski, Bryan Parks and Recreation Board Member Paula Kline, Bryan Area Foundation President and CEO Amy Miller, and the City of Bryan, Director of Parks and Recreation Ben Dominique.