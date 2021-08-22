Public Invited To Chris Lantz Block Party Benefit In Fayette

Everyone is welcome to “It’s a Block Party Benefit for Chris Lantz & Family”. Chris was in a tractor trailer roll over accident. He is currently recovering from a broken neck, back, collapsed lungs, and fractured ribs. He is going to have a long road to recovery.

There will be gun raffle tickets available for purchase, drawing will begin at 6PM. You do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are $10 each or 3/$25; for your chance to win a Springfield Hellcat, Anderson AR15, /?SDS 12 ga, Bullup, AREX Delta 9mm, Savage 350 Legend w/scope, Heritage rough rider 22 Lr, Single shot .410 shotgun, single shot 20ga shot gun and much more.

Live music will start at 2PM. The poker Run will ride rain or shine. All bikes, cars and trucks are welcome to ride. Sign in begins at 11 AM and kickstands are up at Noon; cost is $20 driver and $5 passenger. Pokers hands are drawn at 5PM.

Corn Hole sign in begins at noon; games start at 1PM. Other activities will include 50/50 drawings, silent auction, bake sale and a Meal that starts at 3PM. Donations of any kind would be greatly appreciated.

These could include raffle items, items to auction off, food for the meal, and any baked good for the bake sale or a monetary donation.

The benefit is being held on August 28th, 2021 at and behind Me’s Place; 106 E Main St. Fayette, OH 43521. Any items for donation or question please contact Terry Brehm 419-5530913.