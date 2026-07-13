Pulaski Garden Club Marks Centennial, Plans Summer Activities

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PULASKI GARDEN CLUB … Pictured (L to R) are Joyce Mocherman, who presented the informative program “Pruning — When and How,” and Deanne Batterson, who provided the floral arrangement for the month. It included an American flag, petunias and zinnias that looked like fireworks.

President Cam Miller opened the July 7, 2026, meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club with the Garden Prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members answered roll call by telling how they display the American flag. The most common answers were on a flagpole, on the side of a building or in flower beds.

The Secretary’s Report was corrected and the Treasurer’s Report was shared. Treasurer Rhonda Obus reminded members that club dues for the coming year, $17, are due at the August meeting.

A Moment in History was shared by Connie Simmons, who recounted the installation of the Centennial Bell at the Williams County Fairgrounds in 2003.

The bell was cast by the Verdin Company of Cincinnati and bought with community help. It is located at the west gate of the fairgrounds, and over the years the garden club has maintained the flower beds around it.

The evening’s floral arrangement was brought by Deanne Batterson. It was a hanging potted arrangement including an American flag, petunias and zinnias that looked like fireworks.

The evening’s Unusual Edible was ramps, given by Joyce Mocherman. Ramps, which are in the Allium family, are among the first plants to grow in the spring in woodlands and along streams in the central United States and in eastern Canada, where they are considered a rare delicacy. They taste much like a leek or onion.

In Canada they are a protected species, with no person allowed more than 50 bulbs. In the South they are prepared with beans, bacon and cornbread.

They are also used in soups and can be pickled. Ramps also serve as a spring tonic, on insect bites and for earaches.

Old Business

Carol Wheeler gave a report on the fairground sign renewal and introduced Gary Tamol of Lawns Etc., who brought a proposal for the club.

In exchange for scooping out the rocks under the sign, disposing of them and bringing in new soil, he asked whether the club would plant perennials in the two circle beds at the Williams County Humane Society.

A volunteer there, he would like to see the grounds spruced up. The motion was made, seconded and passed to accept his request. Clearing of the current bed will proceed as soon as the electrical lines at the sign can be located.

Reports on the state convention were given by the club’s four attendees. Rozetta Luke is now keen on trying African violets and orchids again.

Regina Partee, who attended the photo session, remarked that photographs are best taken in portrait mode to avoid blurriness when enlarging.

Barb Deetz enjoyed the many floral designs and told of the need to avoid barberry bushes, which can be invasive and attract ticks. Cam Miller is excited to work on the bonsai she brought home from the convention.

The June fairgrounds cleanup was canceled because of excessive heat. The next cleanup will be July 27 at 9 a.m.

The Bryan Library flower show in June was a great success, with new designers and horticulture specimens introduced and many unusual specimens noted.

The club hopes it might become a yearly event, partly because this time of year allows for different plants than those available during fair time in September.

The Fourth of July parade in Kunkle was a great time. Kay Beck and her committee beautifully decorated the club’s float, which was pulled by Kurt Roan.

Fifteen members took part, either on the float or riding in convertibles driven by Cam Miller and Larry Beck.

Club members heard many times from the crowd that theirs was the most beautiful float in the parade. Once again, the club excelled in celebrating its Centennial.

Sign-up sheets for officers and committees for the coming year were circulated.

New Business

On July 8, the program committee will meet to finalize the new yearbook. Ideas for programs were encouraged.

A garden tour near Evansport will be held July 14, with members meeting at 5:30 p.m. to carpool. The Region 1 design study class will be July 23 at 11:45 a.m. at the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon.

The panel design session will have attendees bring materials; names were taken from those wishing to attend.

For Flair on the Square on July 25, Michelle O’Dell brought posters and programs to distribute.

The Pulaski Garden Club will demonstrate the art of floral design at ElliAnn’s at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with Barb and Cam making designs and club members possibly commenting on the process.

A table will be staffed by club members from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to share information about the club, and design times will be posted outside the door.

Creation Basement dates and times will be announced soon.

It was announced that House Bill 860 has been introduced to adopt the zebra swallowtail as the Ohio state butterfly.

The butterflies especially like pawpaw trees, which are available from Soil and Conservation.

The August club meeting and picnic will be at Regina Partee’s home; members should bring a dish to share.

Judy Shilling will bring the arrangement, and Michelle O’Dell will present the Unusual Edible, creeping Charlie.

Program

Joyce Mocherman entertained the group with a program on pruning — when and how. She stressed sharpening pruners before each new task and noted that she uses a power-driven saw, appropriately colored pink.

She explained the difference between deadheading and heading back, noting that gardeners need to know when a plant sets new buds in order to decide whether to prune in fall or spring.

Cutting back buddleia and other shrubs encourages reblooming, while leaving some plants over winter gives birds and small animals a place to live.

The door prize, a beautifully potted fern, was provided by Connie Simmons and won by Cam Miller.

Hostesses for the evening — Joyce Paepke, Regina Partee and Theresa Beal — were thanked. The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club will be August 4, 2026.