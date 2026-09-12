Red Cross Blood Drives Set For Bryan, Montpelier This Month

MONTPELIER — The American Red Cross is asking Williams County residents to donate blood this month as the region’s blood supply continues to recover from a critical shortage this summer.

Blood drives are scheduled in Bryan and Montpelier throughout September:

Bryan

•Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Eagles #2233, 201 E. Maple St.

•Sept. 17, 1-6 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St.

•Sept. 25, 7:30-12:30 p.m., Bryan High School, 1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr.

•Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Community Office Building, 1425 East High St.

Montpelier

•Sept. 17, 12:30-6 p.m., Montpelier Fire Department, 107 S. Monroe St.

According to the Red Cross, changes in fall routines and busy schedules often lead to fewer donors, even though the need for blood remains constant. The organization is encouraging donors of all blood types to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Donors who give blood Sept. 1-20 will receive an exclusive Red Cross x Hello Kitty plush mascot clip and a surprise sticker pack, while supplies last.

Those who give Sept. 21 through Oct. 18 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Details on both offers are available at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross is also marking the 85th anniversary of Dr. Charles R. Drew’s appointment as the first medical director of the Red Cross Blood Program. A new short documentary about Drew’s life and legacy, “Iconic Excellence,” is set to begin streaming on the Red Cross YouTube channel Sept. 18.

To donate, individuals can visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Donors must generally be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and depends on volunteer donors to meet patient needs year-round.