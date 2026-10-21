Red Cross Blood Drives Set In Bryan, Edgerton, Montpelier & Defiance

Press Release – [INDIANA, Oct. 21, 2026] — The American Red Cross urges people to leave a lasting impact by giving blood now. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed to keep the blood supply steady ahead of the holiday rush.

As we lean into fall activities, keeping blood donation appointments on the books is crucial to ensuring hospitals have the tools they need to care for patients this fall. In thanks, all who come to give Oct. 19-Nov. 22, 2026, will get up to $20 in Gift Cards – that’s a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email and 500 bonus points, which can be redeemed for a $10 e-gift card through Blood Donor Rewards! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Maze for details.

Get into the spirit of saving lives. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a donation appointment.

Empower your health

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. To help empower and educate our blood donors, in November, successful donations will once again get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. (One result per calendar year; do not fast before donating.) For additional information, see RedCrossBlood.org/Maze.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:

Defiance County

Defiance

11/2/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart, 1804 N Clinton St

11/6/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Eagle Post 372, 711 West 2nd Street

Williams County

Bryan

11/11/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Eagles #2233, 201 E Maple St

11/12/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street

Edgerton

11/13/2026: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edgerton High School, 111 East River Street

Montpelier

11/5/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Montpelier High School, 1015 E. Brown Rd.

11/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Dane Michael Veterans Center, 216 Empire St

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.