Registered Sex Offender Among Those Indicted By Defiance County Grand Jury

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has released the following information regarding indictments returned by a Defiance County grand jury on July 8, 2026.

Among those indicted was 61-year-old Darin J. Dunlap of Defiance, charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

-DARIN J. DUNLAP, 61, 723 Ottawa Ave., Defiance, was indicted for one count of failure to register, a first-degree felony. Authorities allege that from June 17, 2026, through June 28, 2026, Dunlap, a registered sex offender, failed to register with the Defiance County SORN office. Dunlap has prior convictions of gross sexual imposition and rape.

-MIN HTIKE, 37, 3433 Montagne Dr., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was indicted for one count of burglary, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 28, 2026, Htike forced entry into a residence on Oak Park Dr. in Hicksville with purpose to commit the criminal offense of theft. Authorities further allege that Htike was located inside the residence by law enforcement officers and taken into custody.

-ZACHARY J. GOFF, 26, 12370 U.S. Highway 127, Sherwood, was indicted for one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 25, 2026, Goff fled on a motorcycle from a traffic stop on U.S. 127 in Ney and caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit, until he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody on The Bend Rd.

-SCOTTY L. FERGUSON, 59, 909 Greenbriar Lane, Defiance, and WILLIAM A. BIBLE, 54, 201 Detroit St., Bryan. Ferguson was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a second-degree felony.

Bible was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 28, 2026, during a traffic stop on Wayne Ave. in Defiance, Ferguson was found to be in possession of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, that was intended for sale.

Authorities further allege that during the traffic stop, Bible was also found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-TYLER A. MARTIN, 24, 117 ½ Main St., Defiance, was indicted for one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony; one count of escape, a third-degree felony; and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Authorities allege that on June 29, 2026, at a residence on Buckskin Rd. in Mark Center, Martin caused serious physical harm to a Defiance County police cruiser, and he also caused or attempted to cause serious physical harm to a law enforcement officer. Authorities further allege that while being taken into custody, Martin resisted arrest, and he then purposely broke or attempted to break his detention.

-EZEKIEL LUNA, 35, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 10, 2026, during a traffic stop on Elliott Rd. in Defiance, Luna was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-STEVEN HERNANDEZ JR., 34, 109 S. Theresa St., Holgate, was indicted for one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on August 31, 2025, during a traffic stop on Wayne Ave. in Defiance, Hernandez was found to be in possession of cocaine.

-PARRY O. SHETLER, 33, 885 Summit St., Defiance, was indicted for one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 21, 2026, at his residence on Summit St. in Defiance, Shetler caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has a prior domestic violence conviction, elevating the level of this offense to a felony.

-CORY R. HORN, 55, 210 N. James St., Garrett, Indiana, was indicted for one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 21, 2026, at a residence on E. Rosewood Ave. in Defiance, Horn caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has a prior domestic violence conviction, elevating the level of this offense to a felony.

-JUSTIN M. JACKMAN, 35, and SUMMER R. JONES, 36, both of 617 Seneca St., Defiance, were each indicted for one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on or about April 16-17, 2026, Jackman and Jones violated a duty of care, which created a substantial risk to the health or safety of a child under their care.

-JASON J. SPENCE, 42, 622 Raymer Blvd., Toledo, was indicted for one count of forgery and one count of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on or about October 9, 2025, Spence stole a check belonging to an elderly person, forged it and then cashed it, resulting in a theft of more than $1,000.

-ROBERT J. ZUMOCK, 39, 191 Beechwood Dr., Northfield, was indicted for one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 1, 2026, Zumock stole a motor vehicle belonging to another from a residence on Chelsea Dr. in Defiance.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 9 a.m.

An indictment is merely a formal charge and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.