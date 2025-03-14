Representatives Hoops, Klopfenstein Introduce Legislation To Rename U.S. Highway 24

PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBUS – State Representatives Jim Hoops (R-Napoleon, pictured left) and Roy Klopfenstein (R- Haviland) recently introduced legislation to rebrand U.S. Highway 24 as “Ohio’s Heartland Highway”.

“As you drive along U.S. 24, you pass through some of the most productive farmland in America, tended by hardworking Ohio farmers,” said Representative Hoops.

“It’s only fitting that we honor our local agricultural entrepreneurs by giving this highway a name that reflects their dedication and contribution to our great state.”

“For local residents, the ‘Heartland Highway’ would be a source of Ohio pride, while for travelers, it would stand out as a welcoming and meaningful route,” said Representative Klopfenstein. “I’m honored to be a part of this bill and help rename U.S. 24 in a way that truly reflects its significance.”

U.S. Highway 24 passes through six other states including Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado. This bill awaits a number and committee assignment.