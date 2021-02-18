Ryan Clark (1988-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Ryan S. Clark, age 33, of Delta and formerly of Maumee, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born in Toledo on January 26, 1988 to Scott Clark and Nancy (Richards) Clark. Ryan graduated from Maumee High School in 2006.

Through the years his passion and love for being a mechanic led him to work for various companies. Ryan enjoyed golfing, fishing, knife collecting and skateboarding with his brother and friends.

Some of his favorite sports were Notre Dame in college football and watching Tony Stewart in NASCAR. Above all Ryan loved spending time with his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his father, Scott (Stacy) Clark of Camden, MI; mother, Nancy (Craig) Colvin of Delta; brother, Jordan T. Clark of Rossford; grandfather, Duane Clark; stepbrothers, Nathan Colvin, Evan (Joyce) Colvin, Seth (Addison) Colvin and Keegan Adams; niece, Alizah Colvin and special friend, Ashlynn Kerby.

A private service for the family celebrating Ryan’s life will be held at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Racing for Recovery, 6202 Trust Dr., Holland, Ohio 43528 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com