(Paid Content) North Central School Board Discusses Difference In Survey Answers

By: Rebecca Miller

Amongst a large number of topics, over an almost two hour time period, the Board members and administration of North Central Schools of Pioneer, discussed at the February 16, 2021 Zoom Board Meeting, how to respond to the survey answers which they have received.

They all spoke of how glad they are that the people who did the survey, took the time to do it, because they truly want to know what the community wants. Unfortunately, as was mentioned by Board members Tim Livengood, Anthony Burnett and Shane Martin, they received exactly opposite answers for some of the questions, causing them some concern as to how they are to respond.

Livengood stated his hope that citizens will continue to ask questions, as they have been, concerning the surveys and what is being done about them, saying that the board will “strongly consider each of those things.”

Martin stated the need for the citizens to know that the surveys had answers that were “exact opposites and there are such contrasting views out there.” Burnett commented that if the administration is saying that something is working really well, they should keep it, for example the co-teaching in the early grades.

It was agreed by all in the discussion that the Board is taking the surveys seriously and has been taking time to read them all. They plan to work, soon, on how to respond to them and “get to putting some action with it”, with the understanding that they all want what is best for the students.

President Homer Hendricks apologized at the outset of the meeting, for saying that he thought the administration was “jumping the gun” by canceling school before the snow storm hit, saying that they were right and he should have trusted them on that call.

Each Board member was given the opportunity to speak about any topics and Anthony Burnett offered congrats to 7th grade basketball for the BBC championship. He highly recommended that something be done soon to get the NC Pride Committee up and running.

It was started last year but has fallen by the wayside, so he is asking for some people to step up and join the group. He feels there should be one or two Board members in the group along with anyone who would like to promote North Central Pride.

In the Treasurer’s report, Eric Smeltzer recommended and received approval of: the Minutes from the January 11, 2021 organizational meeting and January 18 regular meeting; the financial statements and investments from January; appropriation additions; as well as an attached Resolution “accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the County Auditor for the 21-22 school year.” He explained that all the appropriations were from grant funds.

He also talked about some funding news from State, stating that the Foundation Funding had been frozen for a few years. Last year it was $3, 827,844 and that got reduced with $122,000 removed from the school by the state, causing the school to go into deficit spending.

“If that had not been taken away, we would have been in the black last year by about $30,000,” he said. This year it was supposed to stay the same, but now that number has been reduced so instead of losing $122,000 the school will lose $55,111.

They gained just under $67,000 back from the state. The budgets are still frozen and the governor says he is “open to a new funding formula. We will see where that goes and what that means.”

ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief) funds were just under $70,000 received by the school year.

“There is a simulation of a bill for the second part, that should let us see an increase of $352,000, a huge amount. They had originally said 2 ½ times what we had received, but this is much more than what was expected,” and he will let the board know if or when it comes in. It can be used for salaries and other operating expenses as it is less restricted.

Smeltzer also reported that with the Student Wellness and Success Funds, in Fiscal Year 2020 the school received $191,427, and $284,224 this fiscal year and it will stay that for 2022. In 2023 it will jump to almost $331,000. “The goal is not to deficit spend!”

Smeltzer said, “and with these extra funds I believes that we should be able to do that over the next few years.” Superintendent Hanak and Smeltzer will be attending the budget meeting with the Budget Commission on March 10, 2021.

Burnett clarified with Smeltzer that the funding from the property tax is being phased out, so even with the funds coming through the state, they will need to pass the levy that is coming up. Smeltzer said he would check on that with the Budget Commission.

President Hendricks also said that the emergency levy still needs to be passed, even if they do have funds coming available that were not anticipated. The school has a lot of needs and this will help them to be more “solid, and stay solvent.

At a bare minimum we will have protected the quality of education that we would be providing for the children of this community. The grants would help with some areas that need to be upgraded, but we need the levy to pass. We will continue to control costs and spend the community’s tax dollars wisely.”

Superintendent Bill Hanak reported that the present enrollment at the school is 602 as of Feb. 12, 2021 which is down from last year at 628. There are 79 enrolled in the NOVA program online option.

He spoke about how hard COVID has been on everyone and he thanked all departments for how they have kept the students safe and kept the school open in person. It is his hope that for next year they will be able to move the NOVA teacher back into his Kindergarten position as they feel it is important to have three sections.

They will probably make online learning available for grades 4-12, but he wants to keep the numbers down in the younger grades and “keep the young kids starting strong.”

Brent Saneholt shared that since they started with the co-teaching in the lower grades, the number of IEP’s has dropped. Grades 6-12 had about 75% of the IEP’s and K-5 only had about 25% as he feels they are “really doing something right with the co-teaching model. It shows how effective it has been and how it is working for the district.”

Burnett mentioned how on the survey “some people seem to think it should be cut, but it seems to be something we should keep. Everyone is dedicated to the students, if the co-teaching model is working lets keep that going. Our investment is in the kids’ education.”

Hanak shared his personally rough experience with COVID and with the vaccine, saying that his goal is to be able to be at the school. When vaccine was given, 58 were signed up with 54 allowed to get it. Less than 100 employees so it was around 60% got the vaccination first round, with the second on March 12.

He spoke about the wonderful spirit of being willing to help, in the community, and thanked the community for all they have done to help, specifically Bridgewater and Madison Townships. “Any new money we get has to last 15 to 20 years” so he encouraged everyone to keep doing their best.

He said he is very hopeful that the levy will pass to help keep things rolling. Specific thanks was expressed to Kerri Sutter for the $200 donation to “No Child Goes Hungry”, a free breakfast and free lunch, local program, for any student who wants it, started by Mr. Taylor “who takes a lot of pride in that.” It has been extended to the rest of the year, through May.

Mr. Hendricks clarified that even if or when this program stops, the government program of free and reduced lunches will still be going, as they are not connected.

In his COVID update Mr. Hanak said that the school has had a total of 48 positive cases since the January meeting. The total number since covid began is 265 quarantined or positive since the start of covid. The staff has been pretty much at full strength.

Concerning Calamity Days, the school is allowed six, have missed seven, and have already met to discuss options to make up time. They have discussed possibly adding 20 minutes to every day or a day at the end of the year. They will need to make up some time. March 12 will be another remote learning day for the second half of vaccine for staff.

Elementary Principal Andy Morr informed the Board that Kindergarten screening is scheduled for May 13 and 14. He said he really wants to go back to three all day sections next year. He feels a good cutoff for NOVA is at 4th grade as the foundational teaching with the younger children really needs to be done in person.

He feels everyone has done a great job in getting the 3rd Grade Reading testing up. He said he is in Total agreement about attendance, that it has been so good since mid January, with a lot of observations and everyone is working hard and being so creative.

A photographer will be in the classrooms over the next few months to take some pictures and “capture the history of this year.” Mr. Hutchison hoping to do something for Field Day this year instead of cancelling like last year.

Hoops for Heart is going to be held again, as it has been for 25 years and the community has raised $115,000 in the past 25 years. The Theme for February is Kindness and we are all supporting each other.

Burnett asked Morr about the possibility of streaming any more activities. Morr said he has asked the teachers to send out a couple minutes for people to see, and remember that it doesn’t have to be a long 15 or 20 minute presentation. He hopes to get some more posted.

High School Principal Marcia Rozevink reported that Parent Teacher conferences were held on February 11, and with grades 7-12 there was not a whole lot of response, which she said is typical for February.

Remote learning day went well. Evaluations and observations are almost done. A plan was to have a ½ hour Virtual orientation on February 18 for the 6th graders. It has always been in person, but they are hoping this works to help them know what the 7th graders do. There will also be one for 8th graders, that night, for their move up to High School.

Rozevink said that she attended a BBC meeting with all the principals of the area and they talked about Prom and Graduation. Every school is planning a prom of some kind, with modifications.

All the options are being discussed and it looks like the date for Prom will be in April. Graduation seems to be planned for all the schools, going back to normal setting with modifications for covid requirements.

She is leaning toward planning a more traditional graduation ceremony on May 30, but will be talking with the Senior Class officers to help plan it.

Burnett asked, “What about doing the outdoor one more traditionally with families sitting in blocks of chairs, so more could come.” Some discussion was held. Hendricks said he will help with the Prom plans.

Other important upcoming events are:

•Feb. 23 – the ACT will be given to all the Jr’s at the Community Center

•Mar. 8 Franklin B. Walter Awards will be virtual

•Spring Testing dates will start in March and go into May.

North Central AD, Greg Waidelich, informed the board that the Jr. High season went well. They got to host the tournament and won the BBC Tournament. 7th grade girls won their part of the tournament. High School is starting tournaments.

If the hosting school livestreams the games, they will post the link. Tickets will be based on the host’s capacity. Spring Sports start at the end of February for Baseball, Softball and Track.

Recommendations by Superintendent Hanak, approved by the board:

•Resolution to approve the purchase of a 72 Passenger bus, BBCV 3303, Blue Bird Vision Propane, Package 3, OSC with three-point seat belts in two rows total, from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service, Inc.

The purchase price is $94,362, and will be purchased with $38,792 Grant Funds and $55,569.96 from local funds. (some discussion about a potential grant for propane after the purchase of the bus, was held, and the seatbelts are being put in two seats to give it a try before doing a whole bus)

•Resolution to approve the updated Safety Plans for NCLS, NCES and NC JH/HS (Mr. Hanak thanked Dawn Baldwin, a local resident, who took time to go over these plans and worked on them to get them very clear and thorough.)

•Resolution to approve the NCLS JH/JV Football Program contract for 2021 (with some discussion…Board Member Leigh Boothman pointed out some specific wording in the contract. Her concern was that it be clear that all this is being done by the Eagle Football Boosters, including fencing for the football grounds.

She wanted confirmation of who is paying for the fencing. Smeltzer said it is his understanding that it will be done by the Football Boosters, with or without Athletic Booster money. Burnett said that if it has been resinded from the Athletic Boosters, it will still be done by the Football Boosters.

She also asked about adding “to be paid within 30 days” on number 7 in the contract where it says all expenses will be billed to the Football Boosters and was assured it does say that.)

On the Consent Agenda, the board voted to approve:

•One year supplemental contracts held by classified employees Adam Knepper as Boys/Girls JV Track Coach and Scott Thompson as Boys/Girls Assistant Varsity Track Coach

•Resignation of Bus Driver Ron Houser effective June 30, 2021

•School Calendar for 2021-22

•NwOESC Teacher and Paraprofessional Substitute list dated January 29, 2021

Mr. Hanak said that he wanted to run some ideas past the board about the Wellness Grant. He wants to continue the school resource officer program and would like to use that money to offset the cost.

We worked with the village in the past but this year it didn’t happen. He said they are running into some issues such as Vaping and violations concerning passing busses, etc. he really wants one there as they are going to have those funds next year. A School Resource Officer is a possibility, as well as the drug testing possibilities they were looking at recently.

Hendricks said there was “some definite educational value to that. It taught our high school students how to communicate with a law enforcement officer. It would be great to have that tool on a daily basis within the building again.”

Hanak informed the board that there is a new regulation coming in which schools will be required to provide Peace Officer Interaction curriculum.

They will also have to have a Threat Assessment Team and a Reporting program that involves the local law enforcement, effective in the 22/23 school year, with an anonymous reporting place to which students can go. These are unfunded mandates but there may be some possible money for training.

Board member Tim Livengood who is the Chief of Police in Pioneer, said that there will probably be some areas on which he will need to “brush up,” but they did get ahead of the game a little bit as they have two officers trained to be school resource officers and one trained in Threat Assessments. They have been proactive and are ready to help set up the new Threat Assessment Team.

There were a few questions directed to the Board from online, which Mr. Hanak read:

•Are there any plans to get away from remote learning? “yes! We want to be in person but in some places remote is the option being chosen or needed.” Hendricks said, “We want to minimize it as much as we can.” Hanak clarified some more concerning remote learning and its use.

•Board of Elections says you have to pay to get the levy on the ballet and it will cost a little more than $4000 to put it on. March 15th is the date they have to have that taken off with no charge. Do you plan to go forward with the levy?

Hanak said the cost is because they will be the only issue in that election, and Hendricks said “At this point believe we are still planning on putting it on in May, unless we get a lot of comment and have a special meeting to change that.” Burnett expressed the importance of getting this done, “to keep moving forward with this.” Some further discussion was held.

Anthony Burnett expressed condolences to the Balser family whose loved one served in the district for 36 years.

He then asked for an Executive Session to discuss personnel/employment. The Board voted to have one and went into Executive Session at 8:15. Following the session, with no action taken the meeting adjourned.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com