Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals.

Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.

Celestine is charged with restraining the liberty of an unnamed female victim on or about November 26. It is alleged that, while Celestine had the victim restrained, tried to cause her death by use of multiple strikes to the head, holding a steak knife to her throat, and by forcing her to taken unknown pills.

Celestine is additionally charged with forcing the victim to engage in sexual conduct. Specifications included with the charges indicate that Celestine committed the offenses with a sexual motivation as well as that Celestine is a sexually violent predator and a repeat violent offender.

Others indicted include:

William J. Bethel, 50, of Edon was indicted for Domestic Violence, a third-degree felony. Bethel is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on or about December 5, 2022. Bethel has previously been convicted of two or more domestic violence offenses by the Lenawee County District Court, the Hillsdale County First Circuit Court, and Midland County Texas Court. It also alleged that Bethel know the victim of the violation was pregnant at the time of the violation.

Garret L. Bishop, 27, of Pittsford, Michigan was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony. Bishop is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member who was pregnant at the time on or about November 18.

Tammy J. Brown, 53, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Brown is charged with using or possessing methamphetamine on or about June 4.

Kelly D. Butler, 64, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Butler is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about August 31.

Demario R. Carswell, 19, of Toledo was indicted on a total of three counts including two counts of vandalism, each a fifth degree felony, and one count of escape, a third-degree felony. Carswell is charged with causing harm to property owned by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on or about October 25, of taking the keys of a CCNO in an attempt to escape detention on or about November 22, and of causing harm to property owned by CCNO on or November 24.

Jamie J. Douglass, 44, of Pioneer was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Douglass is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine and fentanyl on or about October 3.

Frederick J. Howell, 27, of Montpelier, was indicted for Illegal Conveyance of Drug of Abuse on the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Howell is charged with possessing or using, as well as carrying onto the grounds of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, methamphetamine on or about October 14.

Cory A. Gallup, 32, of Montpelier was indicted for Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony, and Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony. Gallup is charged with harming or attempting to harm a family member on or about November 24, after having previously been convicted of a similar charge by the Bryan Municipal Court. Gallup is additionally charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to a second victim during the incident.

Jimmy R. Jones, 55, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Jones is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about October 8.

Dominique R. Kotts, 27, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three counts including two counts of Harassment with a Bodily Substance, each a fifth-degree felony, and one count of vandalism, also a fifth-degree felony. Kotts is charged with causing a corrections officer at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio as well as a Williams County Sheriff’s Deputy to come into contact with a bodily substance on or about December 8 as well as scratching a Williams County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on or about December 8.

Jeremy L. Litchfield, 34, of Defiance was indicted for Illegal Conveyance of a Drug of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Litchfield is charged with possessing or using, as well as carrying onto the grounds of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, methamphetamine on or about December 11 and December 12.

Stacey L. Maness, 36, of Williams County was indicted for Harassment with a Bodily Substance, a fifth-degree feloy. Maness is charged with causing a corrections officer at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio to come into contact with a bodily substance on or about November 1.

Seth T. Mearse, 35, of Edon was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and Having Weapons while under Disability, a third-degree felony. Mearse is charged with using or possessing methamphetamine on or November 30 as well as carrying a firearm at the time, after having been previously convicted of a drug charge by the Williams County Common Pleas Court in 2017.

Timothy E. McVicker, 62, of Montpelier was indicted for Illegal Cultivation or Marijuana, a third-egree felony, and possession of marijuana, also a third-degree felony. McVicker is charged with illegal growing and possessing marijuana in excess of 5000 gamras.

Drake X.D. Miller., 18, of Bryan was indicted on a total of four counts including one count of Abduction, a third-degree felony, and three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, a fourth-degree felony. Miller is charged with abducting Jane Doe, age 15, on or about December 13 as well as purposely compelling the victim by force of threat of force to engage in sexual contact.

Frankie J. Mullins, 54, of Edon was indicted one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug of Abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony. Mullins is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine while operating a motor vehicle on or about November 8.

Sean L. Nelson, 50, of Bloomfield, Michigan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Nelson is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about October 24.

Edward S.R. Ramirez, 37, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three counts including one count of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third-degree felony; one count of Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of Driving Under Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. Ramirez is charged with failing to stop as signaled by a law enforcement officer on or about November 18. Ramirez is additionally charged with driving under suspension as well as causing harm to a Bryan Police Department patrol vehicle at the time.

Shelby V. Smith, 26 or Jackson, Michigan was indicted for Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Harassment with a Bodily Substance, also a fifth degree felony. Smith is charged with causing harm to property owned by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) as well as causing a corrections officer at CCNO to come into contact with a bodily substance on or about October 25.

Elijah S.W. Utley, 39, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of three counts including two counts of Aggravated Arson, one first-degree and one second-degree felony, and one count of Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Utley is charged with using fire or explosion on or about November 3 to cause harm to an occupied structure in Montpelier, which put officers from the Montpelier, Bryan, and Florence Township Fire Departments at risk. He is additionally charged with causing harm to the front office window of the Montpelier Police Department, which resulted n the office being unsecured on or about December 5.

Allen S. Williams, 45, of Bryan was indicted on a total of five counts including Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; Receiving Stolen Property, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Dgurs, each a fifth-degree felony; and one count of Breaking and Entering, also a fifth-degree felony. Williams is charged with the theft of a motor vehicle on or about August 21 as well as receiving a stolen debit card on or about August 14. Williams is additionally charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about September 1 and November 1 as well as breaking into a shed in Bryan on or about September 1.

John J. Zuccarell, 39, of Williams County was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Zuccarell was charged with using or possessing methamphetamine on or about September 19.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.