Samuel Andres Featured Speaker At CPC Spring Benefit & Silent Auction

ANNUAL BENEFIT … You are invited to join us for the 39th Annual CPC Spring Benefit and Silent Auction on Thursday, April 8, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at Archbold Evangelical Church. This year, the event will feature a catered meal, a summary of the past year, client stories, and speaker, Pastor Samuel Andres. The sit-down DINNER will be served at 6:00pm (live music by Stringato Quartet) and the program starting at 6:45pm. We will have a coffee bar with specialty beverages and a silent auction with lots of great items. You can register for the event at www.cpcnwo.org or contact the business office at 419-636-5692. We look forward to seeing you there.