Scioto County Teacher Indicted For Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

(PRESS RELEASE) PORTSMOUTH, OHIO – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the indictment of a South Webster woman on charges of sexual battery.

Caroline Johnson, 36, was indicted by a Scioto County Common Pleas Court grand jury on three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.

An investigation conducted by Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Johnson engaged in sexual activity with a minor during her employment with the Bloom-Vernon Local School District.

Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist with the school district.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.