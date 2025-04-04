Severe Storm Leaves Local Amateur Radio Enthusiast’s Home Uninhabitable

PRESS RELEASE – The National Weather Service, in collaboration with the county emergency management agency, has determined that the storm that struck Montpelier on the night of March 30, 2025, was caused by straight-line winds estimated at 70 to 90 mph.

Among those impacted by the storm were two members of the Williams County Amateur Radio Association, whose home was severely damaged.

Beau Zuver, KA8VBR, vice president of the association and an Ohio district emergency coordinator, was participating in the club’s Skywarn net—a critical emergency network of amateur radio operators who monitor severe weather and report to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office—when disaster struck.

While providing reports, Beau witnessed the roof of his bedroom and bathroom being torn off, leaving the rest of his home heavily damaged and uninhabitable.

Beau and Chelsea Funk, KA8RYT, are currently working to recover their belongings and searching for a new place to live.

The couple has been left devastated by the storm, but the Williams County Amateur Radio Association is rallying to support them in their recovery efforts.

The association has expressed gratitude to anyone willing to help the couple recover from this loss and reestablish themselves. A GoFundMe page has been created to accept donations at Help Us After Storm Damage.

Donations can also be sent directly to the association at:

Williams County Amateur Radio Association

P.O. Box 23

Bryan, OH 43506

Any contributions or shares of this story are greatly appreciated as the community comes together to support Beau and Chelsea in their time of need.