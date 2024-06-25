Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For The Area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch 456, which remains valid until noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ today, encompassing several areas in Indiana and Ohio.

In Indiana, the watch includes 12 counties in North Central and Northern Indiana, specifically Kosciusko, St. Joseph, Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, Starke, Steuben, and Whitley.

In Ohio, the watch covers 8 counties in Northwest Ohio, including Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Williams.

The cities within the target area include Albion, Angola, Antwerp, Archbold, Auburn, Bass Lake, Bluffton, Bremen, Bryan, Columbia City, Columbus Grove, Continental, Culver, Defiance, Delta, Deshler, Edgerton, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Fremont, Garrett, Goshen, Granger, Hicksville, Kendallville, Knox, La Porte, Lagrange, Leipsic, Liberty Center, Ligonier, Lima, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Montpelier, Napoleon, Nappanee, New Haven, North Judson, Ohio City, Ottawa, Pandora, Paulding, Payne, Plymouth, Sherwood, Shipshewana, South Bend, South Whitley, Spencerville, Swanton, Topeka, Tri-Lakes, Van Wert, Warsaw, Wauseon, and Winona Lake.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being. The NWS issues such alerts to provide timely information and warnings about severe weather events, enabling people to make informed decisions and take appropriate actions to protect themselves and their property.

Stay tuned to local news and weather updates for further information and guidance.