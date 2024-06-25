Western Williams County Under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Date and Time of Warning: The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning on June 25 at 9:22 am EDT for Northern Indiana and portion of Western Williams County. The warning is in effect until June 25 at 9:45 am EDT.

Nature of the Warning: The warning indicates the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the area, urging residents to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Severe thunderstorms can bring strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning, posing potential risks to the community.