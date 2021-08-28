Siebenaler Family Celebrates 100th Reunion

FAMILY TIME … The 100th Siebenaler Family Reunion was held August 1st, 2021 at St. Joseph Church in Blakeslee, OH. There were 40 in attendance, coming from as far as Illinois to honor the Siebenaler German Heritage passed down through Mathias Siebenaler when he settled in Blakeslee in 1832.

In doing a lot of research, there was interesting information related and also passed out to those in attendance. A delicious potluck dinner was enjoyed and many old pictures to look at.

Correspondence was read from relatives that were unable to attend and a business meeting followed. Save the date for the 101st Siebenaler Reunion on August 7th, 2022.