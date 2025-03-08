Souper Coffee House Brings Music, Food, & Community To Fayette Opera House

ENJOYING SOME FOOD … Attendees enjoyed a selection of soups, crispy grilled cheese sandwiches, and an assortment of decadent desserts before heading upstairs to the auditorium for some live music.

TICKLING THE IVORIES … Quinn Mitchell performs as part of the entertainment for the evening.

(PHOTOS BY SIENNA GILL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ENTERTAINING THE CROWD … Glen Newcomer performs as part of the entertainment for the evening.

By: Sienna Gill

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FAYETTE – The Fayette Opera House was filled with music, laughter, and the comforting aroma of homemade food on Thursday night at the much-anticipated Souper Coffee House event.

The evening began with a welcoming table of food, cooked by the dedicated staff, featuring a beautiful and delightful selection of soups, crispy grilled cheese sandwiches, and an assortment of decadent desserts.

Attendees enjoyed the warm and inviting atmosphere while they enjoyed a meal and mingled with other community members.

Around 7 p.m., the crowd went upstairs to the auditorium, where a talented lineup of local musicians took the stage and delivered a fantastic night of live music and entertainment. The performances covered a variety of genres, including country, classic rock, oldies, to many more.

Featured local artists included Don Holsinger, Heidi Payton, Andy (a comedian) and Ruth Reynard, Quinn Mitchell, Glen Newcomer, Kirk Beck and Mike McRobie, and Dennis Wasnich.

Each artist brought their own energy and style to the stage and captivated the audience by showcasing their bountiful musical talent within the community.

The Souper Coffee House event proved to be a perfect blend of great food, fantastic music, and warm community spirit, reinforcing the Fayette Opera House’s role as a cherished gathering place for locals.

Attendees shared an appreciation for the vibrant arts scene in their town as they left with full stomachs and smiles on their faces.

For those who didn’t get the opportunity to attend this event, the Fayette Opera House continues to host a variety of community-centered gatherings throughout the year, ensuring that music, food, and friendship remain a staple in the town.