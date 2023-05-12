Special Fishing Regulations Set At Lake La Su An Wildlife Area

Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists have set the 2023 special fishing regulations at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area in Williams County.The area is open to fishing from May 5 to September 4, 2023.

Fishing is permitted on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset during the open season. Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is closed to fishing at all other times.

Visitors are reminded that reservations are not needed to fish at the lakes on Lake La Su An Wildlife Area, but all vehicles are required to park in a designated parking space.

The sunfish daily limit is 15, with no more than five sunfish of 8 inches or larger. Largemouth bass have an 18-inch minimum length requirement and a five-fish daily limit.

Channel catfish have a two-fish daily limit. Daily limits are posted on site and are in effect area wide. Anglers may only catch up to one daily limit regardless of how many lakes are fished.

All other statewide fishing regulations apply to the area’s lakes. Anglers are also reminded that no fish may be used as bait on the area.

These regulations are designed by Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists to continue the tradition of quality bluegill fishing on the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area lakes.

The Division of Wildlife maintains healthy fish populations at Lake La Su An by limiting the number of days the lakes are open to fishing and the number of sunfish taken home each day.

For more information and a map of fishing access locations, visit the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area page at wildohio.gov.

The Division of Wildlife wants to help new and experienced anglers make the most of their outdoor adventures.

Visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community page for information on getting started, fishing tips and tricks, and delicious wild game recipes.