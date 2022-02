Sports Schedule For Friday, February 25th, 2022

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

BOYS BASKETBALL

SECTIONAL FINALS

DIVISION II

No. 4 Van Wert vs. No. 7 Wauseon (@ Lima Senior HS)

DIVISION III

No. 1 Eastwood vs. No. 10 Delta 5:30pm (@ Springfield HS)

No. 2 Swanton vs. No. 4 Cardinal Stritch 5:30pm (@ Wauseon HS)

No. 6 Evergreen vs. No. 8 Liberty Center 7:30pm (@ Springfield HS)

No. 3 Archbold vs. No. 7 Genoa 7:30pm (@ Wauseon HS)

DIVISION IV

No. 1 Antwerp vs. No. 14 Montpelier 5:30pm (@ Napoleon HS)

No. 2 Ayersville vs. No. 6 Edon 5:30pm (@ Bryan HS)

No. 7 Pettisville vs. No. 10 Stryker 7:30pm (@ Napoleon HS)

No. 3 Toledo Christian vs. No. 8 North Central (@ Bryan HS)

BOYS BOWLING

Division II District Championships 12pm (Rossford)

SWIM & DIVE

Division II State Championships 5pm (Canton)