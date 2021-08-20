VOLLEYBALL
Edon @ Swanton 9am
Evergreen @ Lake 10am
Wauseon @ Maumee 10am
Liberty Center @ Stryker 10am
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Springfield 10am
Rossford @ Wauseon 11am
Archbold @ Kalida 2pm
BOYS SOCCER
Toledo Christian @ Swanton 11am
Celina @ Bryan 11am
Lake @ Evergreen 1pm
Rossford @ Wauseon 1pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Van Wert Cougar Classic 9:30am
Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 11am
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Hilltop vs. Jackson-Milton (@ University of Toledo) 2pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 21st, 2021"