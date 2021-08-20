Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 21st, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 20, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

Edon @ Swanton 9am

Evergreen @ Lake 10am

Wauseon @ Maumee 10am

Liberty Center @ Stryker 10am

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Springfield 10am

Rossford @ Wauseon 11am

Archbold @ Kalida 2pm

BOYS SOCCER

Toledo Christian @ Swanton 11am

Celina @ Bryan 11am

Lake @ Evergreen 1pm

Rossford @ Wauseon 1pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Van Wert Cougar Classic 9:30am

Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 11am

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Hilltop vs. Jackson-Milton (@ University of Toledo) 2pm

 

