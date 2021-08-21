Brandy Fowler (1981-2021)

Brandy J Fowler, age 40, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the hospital in Fernandina Beach, Florida due to coronavirus. Brandy was currently residing in Yulee, Florida.

She was born July 29, 1981 in Wauseon, Ohio. Brandy was a long time resident of West Unity, Ohio and graduated from Stryker High School with honors.

Brandy loved her job as an employment specialist helping people with disabilities find jobs. She has always had a passion for helping others and had the kindest heart. She dedicated most of her adult life to care for those in need.

Brandy was strong in her Christian faith and attended various churches throughout the years, including New Hope in Bryan, Ohio and Journey Church in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brandy was a devoted mother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She was a beautiful person inside and out and touched so many lives.

Her favorite past-time was anything with water including pools, lakes, water parks, or even just walking along the ocean shore.

Brandy also enjoyed watching movies, shopping, and playing cards or board games. Brandy was always on the go and definitely a social butterfly.

Brandy is survived by her two children 15-year-old son Andrew (AJ) Wade and 8-year-old daughter Aliyah Fowler; her grandmother Shirley Fowler of Lima, Ohio; her mother Marlene Park of Yulee, Florida; her sister Nicole (Justin) Harris of Yulee, Florida; her brother Josh Fowler of West Unity, Ohio; her nieces Rashelle (Adam Schmitz) Flores, Courtnee (Eddie) Cortez, Makenzie Ledford, Brianna Harris, Katelyn Harris and her great niece Alice Schmitz all of Yulee, Florida; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brandy was preceded in death by her father Rick Fowler, by her grandparents Robert L and Mary Park and Ernie Fowler, and also by her aunts Diane Lockwood and Sharon Hull.

Memorial services for Brandy will be Saturday August 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson, Michigan with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family is asking for everyone’s safety that you please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial contribution can donate to a trust fund that is being set up for Brandy’s children https://paypal.com/pools/c/116642253678426460 or donate to a Covid research organization of your choosing.

Stories and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com