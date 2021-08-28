Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 28th, 2021

VOLLEYBALL
Napoleon @ Bryan 10am
Archbold/Stryker @ Crestview 10am
Delta @ Rossford 10am
Swanton @ Holgate 10am
Edon @ Fairview 10am
Continental @ Fayette 10am
Toledo Christian @ Wauseon 11am
GIRLS SOCCER
Swanton @ Northwood 11am
Cardinal Stritch @ Delta 12:30pm
Archbold @ Lake 1pm
Wauseon @ Defiance 2pm
BOYS SOCCER
Toledo Bowsher @ Swanton 10am
Miller City @ Delta 10am
Pettisville @ Archbold 12pm
Evergreen @ Maumee 2:30pm
Wauseon @ Elida Fall Classic 5pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Early Bird Invitational 9am
Bryan @ Celina Invitational (Wright State University) 9am
Swanton @ Delphos Invitational 9am
GIRLS TENNIS
Toledo Bowsher @ Bryan 10am
