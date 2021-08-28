Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 28th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 28, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

Napoleon @ Bryan 10am

Archbold/Stryker @ Crestview 10am

Delta @ Rossford 10am

Swanton @ Holgate 10am

Edon @ Fairview 10am

Continental @ Fayette 10am

Toledo Christian @ Wauseon 11am

GIRLS SOCCER

Swanton @ Northwood 11am

Cardinal Stritch @ Delta 12:30pm

Archbold @ Lake 1pm

Wauseon @ Defiance 2pm

BOYS SOCCER

Toledo Bowsher @ Swanton 10am

Miller City @ Delta 10am

Pettisville @ Archbold 12pm

Evergreen @ Maumee 2:30pm

Wauseon @ Elida Fall Classic 5pm

CROSS COUNTRY 

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Early Bird Invitational 9am

Bryan @ Celina Invitational (Wright State University) 9am

Swanton @ Delphos Invitational 9am

GIRLS TENNIS

Toledo Bowsher @ Bryan 10am

 

