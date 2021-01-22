Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 23rd, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bryan @ Fairview 3:15pm
Hicksville @ Fayette 4:30pm
Montpelier @ Paulding 4:30pm
Genoa @ Swanton 4:45pm
Edgerton @ Edon 6pm
Archbold @ Toledo Christian 6pm
Tinora @ Hilltop 6pm
Continental @ North Central 6pm
Pettisville @ Liberty Center 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delta @ Ottawa-Glandorf 12pm
Archbold @ Patrick Henry 12pm
Pettisville @ Edon 1pm
North Baltimore @ North Central 1pm
St. Mary’s @ Bryan 1pm
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 1pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 1pm
Antwerp @ Edgerton 1pm
SWIMMING & DIVING
Wauseon @ Sandusky Perkins 10am
VARSITY WRESTLING
Bryan/Edgerton/Wauseon @ Archbold Chuck Forward Duals 9am
Delta @ Crestview Tournament 10am
Wayne Trace @ Montpelier 1pm
