Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 23rd, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 22, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bryan @ Fairview 3:15pm

Hicksville @ Fayette 4:30pm

Montpelier @ Paulding 4:30pm

Genoa @ Swanton 4:45pm

Edgerton @ Edon 6pm

Archbold @ Toledo Christian 6pm

Tinora @ Hilltop 6pm

Continental @ North Central 6pm

Pettisville @ Liberty Center 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delta @ Ottawa-Glandorf 12pm

Archbold @ Patrick Henry 12pm

Pettisville @ Edon 1pm

North Baltimore @ North Central 1pm

St. Mary’s @ Bryan 1pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 1pm

Stryker @ Hilltop 1pm

Antwerp @ Edgerton 1pm

SWIMMING & DIVING

Wauseon @ Sandusky Perkins 10am

VARSITY WRESTLING

Bryan/Edgerton/Wauseon @ Archbold Chuck Forward Duals 9am

Delta @ Crestview Tournament 10am

Wayne Trace @ Montpelier 1pm

 

