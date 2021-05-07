Sports Schedule For Saturday, May 8th, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL
Evergreen @ Holgate (DH) 11am
Delta @ Northwood (DH) 11am
Wauseon vs. Bellevue @ BG 12pm
Swanton @ Lake 12pm
Archbold vs. Anthony Wayne @ Ottawa Hills 12:30pm
Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 3pm
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Archbold @ Defiance 10am
Tinora @ Evergreen 11am
Antwerp @ Hilltop 11am
Maumee @ Delta 3pm
VARSITY TRACK
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Lamberson Invitational (Montpelier) 9am
