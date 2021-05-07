Sports Schedule For Saturday, May 8th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 7, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Evergreen @ Holgate (DH) 11am

Delta @ Northwood (DH) 11am

Wauseon vs. Bellevue @ BG 12pm

Swanton @ Lake 12pm

Archbold vs. Anthony Wayne @ Ottawa Hills 12:30pm

Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 3pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Archbold @ Defiance 10am

Tinora @ Evergreen 11am

Antwerp @ Hilltop 11am

Maumee @ Delta 3pm

VARSITY TRACK

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Lamberson Invitational (Montpelier) 9am

 

