Spring Sports Scoreboard For Friday, May 7th

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 7, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Wauseon 3 Patrick Henry 0

Evergreen 12 Swanton 0 (5 innings)

Bryan 11 Archbold 4

Antwerp 13 Delta 0 (5 innings)

Montpelier 11 North Central 1 (5 innings)

Pettisville 21 Hilltop 0 (5 innings)

Morenci (MI) 11 Fayette 1

Liberty Center 15 Edon 5 (6 innings)

Fremont (IN) 12 Edgerton 2 (6 innings)

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Montpelier 11 Pettisville 1 (6 innings)

Hilltop 18 North Central 0 (5 innings)

Stryker 6 Fayette 4

Liberty Center 17 Edon 3 (6 innings)

Prarie Heights 26 Edon 6 (5 innings)

Wauseon 14 Patrick Henry 0

Archbold 3 Bryan 2

Evergreen 7 Swanton 6 (8 innings)

BOYS TENNIS

NBTL Tournament (@ Bryan)

TEAM SCORES: 1. Bryan 23; 2. Ada 11; 3. Wauseon 9; 4. Archbold 8; 5. Rossford 4

 

