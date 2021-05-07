Spring Sports Scoreboard For Friday, May 7th

VARSITY BASEBALL
Wauseon 3 Patrick Henry 0
Evergreen 12 Swanton 0 (5 innings)
Bryan 11 Archbold 4
Antwerp 13 Delta 0 (5 innings)
Montpelier 11 North Central 1 (5 innings)
Pettisville 21 Hilltop 0 (5 innings)
Morenci (MI) 11 Fayette 1
Liberty Center 15 Edon 5 (6 innings)
Fremont (IN) 12 Edgerton 2 (6 innings)
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Montpelier 11 Pettisville 1 (6 innings)
Hilltop 18 North Central 0 (5 innings)
Stryker 6 Fayette 4
Liberty Center 17 Edon 3 (6 innings)
Prarie Heights 26 Edon 6 (5 innings)
Wauseon 14 Patrick Henry 0
Archbold 3 Bryan 2
Evergreen 7 Swanton 6 (8 innings)
BOYS TENNIS
NBTL Tournament (@ Bryan)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Bryan 23; 2. Ada 11; 3. Wauseon 9; 4. Archbold 8; 5. Rossford 4
