VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Rossford 9am
Bryan @ Hilltop 10am
Edon @ Hicksville 10am
Edgerton @ Fayette 10am
Ottawa Hills @ Delta 10am
Swanton @ Cardinal Stritch 10am
Otsego @ Evergreen 12pm
VARSITY FOOTBALL
OHSAA PLAYOFFS
DIVISION IV REGION 14
Lorain Clearview @ Bryan 7pm
DIVISION V REGION 18
Swanton @ Lima Bath 7pm
DIVISION VI REGION 22
Montpelier @ Carey 7pm
Evergreen @ Ashland Crestview 7pm
Delta @ Seneca East 7pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Montpelier/Pettisville @ Antwerp Invitational 9am
Stryker/Swanton @ Fostoria Invitational 9am
Archbold/Wauseon @ Springfield’s Saturday Night Lights 7pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Division II Sectionals @ Ottawa Hills HS 9am
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Napoleon 11am
Bryan @ Defiance 3pm
BOYS SOCCER
Swanton @ Otsego 11am
Bryan @ St. Mary’s 11am
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 12pm
Springfield @ Evergreen 1pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 10th, 2020"