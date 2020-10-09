Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 10th, 2020

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 9, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold @ Rossford 9am

Bryan @ Hilltop 10am

Edon @ Hicksville 10am

Edgerton @ Fayette 10am

Ottawa Hills @ Delta 10am

Swanton @ Cardinal Stritch 10am

Otsego @ Evergreen 12pm

VARSITY FOOTBALL

OHSAA PLAYOFFS

DIVISION IV REGION 14

Lorain Clearview @ Bryan 7pm

DIVISION V REGION 18

Swanton @ Lima Bath 7pm

DIVISION VI REGION 22

Montpelier @ Carey 7pm

Evergreen @ Ashland Crestview 7pm

Delta @ Seneca East 7pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Montpelier/Pettisville @ Antwerp Invitational 9am

Stryker/Swanton @ Fostoria Invitational 9am

Archbold/Wauseon @ Springfield’s Saturday Night Lights 7pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Division II Sectionals @ Ottawa Hills HS 9am

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Napoleon 11am

Bryan @ Defiance 3pm

BOYS SOCCER

Swanton @ Otsego 11am

Bryan @ St. Mary’s 11am

Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 12pm

Springfield @ Evergreen 1pm

 

 

 

