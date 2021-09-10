CROSS COUNTRY
Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Montpelier/Pettisville/Swanton/Wauseon @ Tiffin Carnival 8:30am
BOYS GOLF
Archbold/Delta/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Wauseon @ Stryker Invitational 8:30am
Bryan @ Napoleon Invitational 9:30am
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold/Wauseon @ Bryan Doubles Tournament 9am
VOLLEYBALL
Edon/Montpelier @ Fremont (IN) Invite 9am
Hilltop @ Bryan 10am
Swanton @ Gibsonburg 10am
North Central @ Hicksville w/Liberty Center 11am
Wauseon @ Whitmer w/Napoleon 11:30am
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwood @ Delta 10am
Springfield @ Bryan 1pm
Napoleon @ Archbold 3pm
BOYS SOCCER
Delta @ Defiance 12:30pm
Bryan @ Maumee 1:30pm
Pettisville @ Toledo Christian 2pm
Riverdale @ Archbold 7pm
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Edon @ Norwalk St. Paul 7pm
Cardinal Stritch @ Edgerton 7pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 11th, 2021"