Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 11th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 10, 2021

CROSS COUNTRY

Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Montpelier/Pettisville/Swanton/Wauseon @ Tiffin Carnival 8:30am

 BOYS GOLF

Archbold/Delta/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Wauseon @ Stryker Invitational 8:30am

Bryan @ Napoleon Invitational 9:30am

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold/Wauseon @ Bryan Doubles Tournament 9am

VOLLEYBALL

Edon/Montpelier @ Fremont (IN) Invite 9am

Hilltop @ Bryan 10am

Swanton @ Gibsonburg 10am

North Central @ Hicksville w/Liberty Center 11am

Wauseon @ Whitmer w/Napoleon 11:30am

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwood @ Delta 10am

Springfield @ Bryan 1pm

Napoleon @ Archbold 3pm

BOYS SOCCER

Delta @ Defiance 12:30pm

Bryan @ Maumee 1:30pm

Pettisville @ Toledo Christian 2pm

Riverdale @ Archbold 7pm

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Edon @ Norwalk St. Paul 7pm

Cardinal Stritch @ Edgerton 7pm

 

