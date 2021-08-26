Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 26th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 26, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold @ Ayersville 4:30pm

Pettisville @ Paulding 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Hicksville 4:45pm

Delta @ Swanton 4:45pm

Rossford @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Fairview @ Bryan 5:30pm

Edon @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Fayette @ Stryker 5:30pm

North Central @ Hilltop 5:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Montpelier @ North Central 4pm

Fayette @ Pettisville 4pm

Stryker @ Hilltop 4pm

Van Wert @ Bryan 4:30pm

Edon @ Holgate 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon/Montpelier @ Delta 3:45pm

Evergreen @ Antwerp 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Archbold 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ MVCD 4:30pm

Toledo Christian @ Wauseon 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Evergreen 5pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 5pm

Wauseon @ Oak Harbor 5pm

Archbold @ Bryan 6pm

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan @ Van Wert 5pm

Evergreen @ Pettisville 5pm

Wauseon @ Botkins 5pm

Springfield @ Swanton 7pm

 

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 26th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*