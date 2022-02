Sports Schedule For Thursday, February 17th, 2022

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

BOYS BOWLING

Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals 10am (Napoleon)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION II

No. 5 Bryan vs. No. 13 Defiance 7:30pm (at Patrick Henry)

DIVISION III

No. 4 Montpelier vs. No. 7 Liberty Center 5:30pm (at Bowling Green)

DIVISION IV

No. 3 Antwerp vs. No. 11 Edon 5:30pm (at Bryan)

No. 5 Hilltop vs. No.7 Ottoville 7:30pm (at Bryan)

No. 6 North Central vs. No. 8 Stryker 7:30pm (at Paulding)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pettisville @ Tinora 6pm