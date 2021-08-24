Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

BOYS SOCCER
Bryan @ Archbold 5pm
Evergreen @ Delta 5pm
Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm
Wauseon @ Otsego 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Lima Shawnee @ Bryan 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Swanton @ Hicksville 4:30pm
Evergreen @ Northwood 4:45pm
Bryan @ Tinora 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Delta 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Fairview 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Fayette 5:30pm
Stryker @ North Central 5:30pm
Emmanuel Christian @ Pettisville 5:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Defiance @ Archbold 4:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Edon @ Montpelier 4pm
Hilltop @ North Central 4pm
Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm
Fayette @Holgate 4:30pm
