Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 24, 2021

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan @ Archbold 5pm

Evergreen @ Delta 5pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm

Wauseon @ Otsego 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Lima Shawnee @ Bryan 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Swanton @ Hicksville 4:30pm

Evergreen @ Northwood 4:45pm

Bryan @ Tinora 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Delta 5:30pm

Wauseon @ Fairview 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Fayette 5:30pm

Stryker @ North Central 5:30pm

Emmanuel Christian @ Pettisville 5:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Defiance @ Archbold 4:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Edon @ Montpelier 4pm

Hilltop @ North Central 4pm

Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm

Fayette @Holgate 4:30pm

 

