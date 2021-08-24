Sharon Davis (1936-2021)

Sharon A. Davis, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 8:29 P.M. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at SKLD Healthcare-Bryan where she was resident.

Mrs. Davis was a 1954 graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed as a secretary in the sales department at the Aro Corporation in Bryan retiring with twenty-five years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Sharon A. Davis was born on October 31, 1936, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Russell John and Francis (Everett) Miller. She married DeWayne C. Davis on February 27, 1954, in Edgerton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2010.

Survivors include a daughter, DeAnna (Mark) Chapman, of Perrysburg, Ohio; a son, Todd M. (Amanda) Davis, of Bryan, three grandchildren, Kelsey (Paul) Bock, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Timothy Davis, of Delray Beach, Florida, and Laurel Davis, of El Paso, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Sofia Bock; and one sister, Debbie Miller, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Nancy Beck and Kay Hulbert.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 10:30 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Dave Nicholls officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials may be given to a hospice of donor’s choice.