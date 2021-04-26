Spring Sports Scoreboard For Monday, April 26th

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 26, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Archbold 10 Liberty Center 0 (5 innings)

Wauseon 15 Swanton 2 (5 innings)

Bryan 4 Evergreen 2

Delta 7 Patrick Henry 3

Hicksville 14 Hilltop 5

Tinora 5 Montpelier 4

Pettisville 7 Edgerton 3

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Wauseon 14 Swanton 4 (6 innings)

Bryan 4 Evergreen 3

Patrick Henry 8 Delta 6

Liberty Center 6 Archbold 2

Antwerp 15 Montpelier 3 (5 innings)

Edgerton 6 Pettisville 1

Hilltop 12 Hicksville 0

Morenci (MI) 4 North Central 1

BOYS TENNIS

Ottawa Hills 4 Wauseon 1

Bryan 5 Ayersville 0

Bryan 5 Rossford 0

 

