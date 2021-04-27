State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Swanton Township

Swanton Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal which occurred on State Route 2 near mile post 4 in Swanton Township, Lucas County.

On 4/27/2021 at approximately 6:05 A.M., a 2014 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Robert Murphy, was stopped westbound at a traffic light in the right lane on State Route 2 at Terminal Parkway.

A 2020 Dodge Durango, driven by 69-year-old Vickie Luchini, was traveling westbound on State Route 2 approaching Terminal Parkway. Mrs. Luchini was traveling in the right lane, and failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the 2015 Ford F-250 in the rear.

Mrs. Luchini was transported to Toledo Hospital by ground ambulance where she was pronounced deceased. Mrs. Luchini was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and impairment was not a factor. Mr. Murphy received no injuries as a result of the crash, and was wearing his seatbelt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the National Guard Fire and Rescue, Springfield Fire and Rescue, Lucas County Sherriff’s Office, Lucas County Life Squad, Bubba’s Towing, and VJ’s Towing.