Spring Sports Scoreboard For Saturday, May 29th

VARSITY BASEBALL
Division III District Final
Archbold 6 Otsego 1
Division IV District Final
Antwerp 5 Montpelier 1
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Division IV Regional Final
New Riegel 8 Hilltop 3
BOYS VARSITY TRACK
Division II Regionals
TEAM SCORES: 1. Waynesville 70; 2. Bryan 51; 3. Van Wert 49; 12. Wauseon 17; T26. Swanton 8; T43. Evergreen 1
Division III Regionals
TEAM SCORES: 1. Columbus Grove 105; 2. Archbold 52; 3. Hopewell-Loudon 51; 16. Edgerton 12; T26. Hilltop 6; T29. Delta 5; Edon 5; T33. Montpelier 3
GIRLS VARSITY TRACK
Division II Regionals
TEAM SCORES: 1. Oakwood 88; 2. Versailles 47; 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 43; 15. Wauseon 14; 31. Swanton 6; T37. Evergreen 4; T45. Bryan 1
Division III Regionals
TEAM SCORES: 1. Liberty Center 64; 2. Colonel Crawford 46; 3. Tinora 43; 8. Archbold 35; T29. Montpelier; T34. North Central 3
