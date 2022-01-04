St. Caspar Knights Of Columbus Holding Annual Free Throw Contest

Facebook

St. Caspar Knights of Columbus would like to invite all boys and girls age 9-14 to participate in their free throw contest. The contest is the local level competition of the OHIO STATE KNIGHTS of COLUMBUS FREE THROW CONTEST.

On January 9th, 2022 the contest will be held at St. Caspar Parish Life Center in Wauseon. Registration at 12:30pm with the contest beginning at 1:00pm.

Winners of the local contest will qualify for the district competition also to be held in Wauseon. *(Competitor’s age will be determined “as of January 1st, 2022)