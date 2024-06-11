St. Mary School (Edgerton) Announces Fourth Quarter Terrific Tiger Recipients

FOURTH QUARTER TERRIFIC TIGERS … Front – Blake Beagle, McKenna McMaken, Briley Thiel. Back – Blake Schroeder, Audrey Malcolm, Maycee Blanton, Chase Roberts. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

KINDERGARTEN – McKenna McMaken has become a very well-rounded student over this school year. New concepts can be very hard and intimidating for a lot of students.

She took all the new skills and tackled them headfirst and with enthusiasm. Along with that, her love for reading has grown so much. She loves reading books to her friends and teachers.

FIRST GRADE – Blake Beagle has worked so hard this school year. He came every day willing to work and try his best and it has shown in his overall growth! Blake grew 22 points on his Math MAP Assessment and 29 points on his Reading MAP Assessment. He is a true joy to have in the classroom and has this fun way of showing his excitement for learning. He is also a good friend to others. Keep being terrific Blake!

SECOND GRADE – Audrey Malcolm is always positive and gives her best effort daily! We don’t all come to school with the same abilities, but we all have the ability to be the best version of ourselves. She is a joy to teach because of her joyful and positive attitude.

THIRD GRADE – Briley Thiel is always looking out for her peers. This year she has demonstrated compassion and empathy countless times. Whether she is assisting a friend who is hurt at recess, speaking up for a friend or putting away song books for our class at Mass, or advocating for what is fair for everyone in our classroom. Briley can always be counted on to take care of the people around her. Keep up the good work!

FOURTH GRADE – Blake Schroeder works to do his best. He enjoys his successes, not in a prideful way, but with humility. He works well with others and is always willing to lend a helping hand to his classmates and teacher. Blake has a good sense of humor, which is so enjoyable. Blake, keep being you as you bring a smile to others!

FIFTH GRADE – Maycee Blanton joined our class at the end of the 3rd quarter and has been a great addition to our classroom. Maycee always comes to school with a smile on her face and full of enthusiasm. She worked well with all of her classmates and loved to volunteer around the classroom. Even though Math doesn’t always come easy for her, she has worked very hard to improve her math skills. Her confidence is building and enabling her to tackle challenging problems. Way to go Maycee we are so glad to have you in our classroom!

SIXTH GRADE – Chase Roberts grew so much this school year. He is connecting with his peers and teachers. Chase wants to do well and when he enjoys the concept being taught, he gets so excited! Chase loves science, history and anything StarWars . . . so making school connections to those topics really helped Chase grow personally and academically. Chase has a Terrific Personality and is a Terrific Tiger.