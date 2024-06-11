ACME BASEBALL: Montpelier Wins Opener; Hilltop Takes Nightcap In Doubleheader

ACME DOUBLEHEADER … Wesley Hartsock got the start and went six innings on the mound for the win as the Locos won the opening game of a doubleheader at Hilltop. (PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Montpelier 13 Hilltop 3

Hilltop 5 Montpelier 0

WEST UNITY – After falling behind 2-0 in game one of the night, Montpelier scored 13 unanswered runs to get the win 13-3.

Tyler Plourde went 3-4 on the night for the Locos with three RBIs and Wesley Hartsock went six innings on the mound for the win.

Terry Rebeck registered a three-hit night to pace Hilltop and added...