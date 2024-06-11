North Central Class Of ’67 Gathers During Pioneer’s 175th Celebration

GETTING TOGETHER … The North Central Class of 1967 gathered during Pioneer’s 175th celebration at the Pioneer Pizza Barn on Saturday, June 8th to share memories and catch up with the current lives of those we spent many years making those memories with. The gathering of the classmates and spouses was hosted by Bob and Ruth Martin. Shown at the gathering are (left to right) Ken Coy, Mike Dick, Ron McClellan, Marsha (King) Baker, Mary (Wasnich) McCrea, Ron McCrea, Bob Martin, David Wells, Dale Kunkle, Linda (Burkhart) Burris, Diana (Pitts) Beck, John Widmer. Not pictured – Richard Schmucker