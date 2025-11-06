St. Mary School (Edgerton) Honors “Terrific Tigers” For First Quarter

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FIRST QUARTER TERRIFIC TIGERS … Front row: Brinleigh Fortney, “Fifi” the Tiger, Addison Rowe. Middle Row: Garon Cassidy, Owen Appel, Scarlett Stotler, Finnley Culver, Abigaile Lindenmeyer. Back Row: Mrs. Metz (K), Miss Bexten (2nd), Mrs. Jones (3rd), Mrs. Hug (6th), Mrs. Adkins (4th), Mrs. Diehl (1st), and Father Dan Borgelt. Mr. Michael (5th) is absent from the photo.

St. Mary School in Edgerton has announced its “Terrific Tiger” award recipients for the first quarter. Each student recognized exemplifies strong character, dedication to learning, and kindness toward others.

Kindergarten – Brinleigh Fortney

Brinleigh is a quiet role model who leads by example. She is always willing to help without being asked and works hard to do what is right. Brinleigh takes her time on assignments, follows directions, and shows her classmates how to do the same—all without saying a word. Though soft-spoken, her actions reflect many wonderful virtues.

First Grade – Addison Rowe

Addison is a hardworking and enthusiastic learner who completes her work independently and with care. Her excitement for learning shines through in everything she does. Addison has shown tremendous growth this quarter, especially in her reading skills, thanks to her dedication and strong work ethic.

Second Grade – Garon Cassidy

Garon is a kind and respectful student who always stays on task and willingly helps others. Whether picking up supplies a classmate dropped or pushing in chairs before recess, Garon’s thoughtful actions make the classroom a more positive place. He consistently demonstrates the virtues of kindness and respect.

Third Grade – Owen Appel

Owen gives his best effort in all he does and never gives up, even when challenges arise. His positive attitude brightens the classroom and encourages others. Through hard work and determination, Owen met his AR goal and continues to show the virtues of respect, honesty, caring, and responsibility each day.

Third Grade – Abby Lindenmeyer

Abby has shown great progress this quarter, particularly in math. She participates actively in class discussions, asks thoughtful questions, and approaches her learning with a positive attitude and a ready smile.

Fourth Grade – Finnley Culver

Finnley has adjusted wonderfully to fourth grade, including the transition to switching classrooms in the afternoon. He completes his assignments with care and is open to trying new things. His effort and positive attitude make him a great example for his classmates.

Fifth Grade – Briley Thiel

Briley is one of the hardest working students in her class. She gives her best effort in every subject and maintains a positive attitude. Briley is kind, encouraging, and a good friend to all. Her smile and enthusiasm brighten the classroom each day.

Sixth Grade – Scarlett Stotler

Scarlett is an outstanding example of a Terrific Tiger. She consistently gives her best effort and demonstrates kindness, respect, and compassion. Always ready to help others or offer encouragement, Scarlett makes the classroom a happier, more caring place.

St. Mary School congratulates all of this quarter’s Terrific Tigers for their exemplary efforts, positive attitudes, and commitment to living out the school’s faith-based values.