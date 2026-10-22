St. Mary School In Edgerton Names Seven First-Quarter Terrific Tigers

TERRIFIC TIGER RECIPIENTS … Pictured from left to right. Back row: Mrs. Betsy Hug, Mr. John Michael, Mrs. Karen Adkins, Mrs. Jones, Mrs. Paula Campbell, Mrs. Kim Diehl, Mrs. Carley Metz. Front row: Briley Thiel, Finnley Culver, Daize Laney, Evie Meyer, Ella Boeke, Madison Boeke, Rosie Adkins and Father Clement. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – The St. Mary School “Terrific Tiger” award recognizes students who exemplify strong character, dedication to learning, and kindness toward others. Congratulations to the following first quarter recipients.

Rosie Adkins in kindergarten has made tremendous progress adjusting to the school setting, embracing classroom routines and expectations. She is a wonderful example of following rules and setting a positive example for her classmates. As part of the school’s focus on Marian virtues, Rosie has demonstrated obedience by following the example of Mary and striving to obey God and her teachers. Her dedication and hard work are helping her knowledge and skills grow each day.

Madison Boeke in grade 1 has demonstrated outstanding work ethic. Madi has approached learning with enthusiasm and determination. Even when learning is challenging, she continues to work hard and enjoys discovering new things. She brings joy to the classroom and actively participates in discussions, often being among the first to raise her hand to answer a question. Madi also started the year strong with high average scores in both Math and Reading MAP assessments.

Ella Boeke in grade 2 is a hardworking student who shares her enthusiasm for learning with her classmates. Ella helps others in a respectful and encouraging way, making learning an enjoyable experience for everyone. Her love of reading has helped her earn 35 Accelerated Reader points, more than twice the class goal. Just as importantly, Ella shows compassion for her friends, encourages others to make good choices, and strives to grow in holiness through prayer and daily actions.

Evie Meyer in grade 3 has exceeded expectations through her dedication, responsibility, and perseverance. Her hard work is especially evident in reading, where she earned an impressive 53 Accelerated Reader points, well above her goal. She also consistently completes assignments on time and to the best of her ability. Evie’s kindness and willingness to help others make her especially deserving of this recognition. Whether helping classmates clean up in the lunchroom or finding other ways to lend a hand, Evie demonstrates that kindness comes from the heart.

Daize Laney in grade 4 brightens the classroom with her positive attitude and friendly smile. She is kind to her classmates, works well with others, and consistently gives her best effort. Daize demonstrates perseverance by continuing to work hard even when things are challenging.

Finnley Culver in grade 5 is a great classmate and role model who gives his best effort on every assignment and completes his work on time. He works well with others, actively participates in class discussions, and helps classmates understand challenging concepts. Finnley also recognizes the importance of what he is learning and is quick to stand up for others and do what is right.

Briley Thiel in grade 6 consistently goes above and beyond in everything she does. She is a kind, patient, and dedicated student who works to her full potential each day. With her positive attitude, leadership, and willingness to put others first, Briley is a wonderful example of teamwork and perseverance. She continually strives to be her best and sets a positive example for those around her.